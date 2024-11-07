The Fed just cut interest rates by another 25 basis points—here's what will get cheaper

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, which will make it a bit cheaper to borrow money via credit cards, loans and auto financing.

The rate dropped by 25 basis points to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. This follows a larger 50-bps cut in September, which brought the rate down from a peak of 5.25% to 5.50% for most of 2024.

The Fed began cutting rates in September to help boost the economy as inflation cools and the job market softens. Before that, it spent two years raising rates to curb inflation, which peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. Since then, inflation has fallen to 2.4%, bringing it much closer to the Fed's 2% target.

In a September speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that another 25-bps cut could happen before 2025 if current economic trends hold steady.

The Fed expects the benchmark rate to dip to 3.4% by the end of 2025, which would further increase savings on borrowing costs.

Below is a breakdown of how the recent rate cuts could impact your monthly borrowing costs. The breakdown includes today's 25-bps cut and the cumulative 75-bps reduction since the Fed began cutting rates in September, as estimated by Bankrate.

Credit cards

For borrowers with a $5,000 balance:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Savings from today's 25-bp cut: $1 per month

$1 per month Total savings from 75-bp rate cuts since July 2024: Savings of $3 per month

Personal loans

For a new $10,000, 3-year personal loan:

Savings from today's 25-bp cut: $1 per month

$1 per month Total savings from 75-bp rate cuts since July 2024: $3 per month

Auto financing

On a new $35,000, 5-year auto loan:

Savings from today's 25-bp cut: $4 per month

$4 per month Total savings from 75-bp rate cuts since July 2024: $12 per month

Home Equity Lines of Credit

On a $50,000 HELOC:

Savings from today's 25-bp cut: $10 per month

$10 per month Total savings from 75-bp rate cuts since July 2024: $31 per month

Adjustable-rate mortgages

You might see a slight rate reduction, although the savings will depend on your loan size, credit score and current mortgage market conditions. However, borrowers with resetting rates may still face higher rates than before.

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through November 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.