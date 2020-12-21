Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

‘The Book of Boba Fett' Is Its Own Series, Will Arrive on Disney+ in December 2021

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

Disney
  • "The Book of Boba Fett," revealed during the season two finale of "The Mandalorian," will be its own series on Disney+.
  • Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen would return as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in the spinoff.
  • The series will be set within the timeline of "The Mandalorian"

Boba Fett is officially getting his own Disney+ series.

On Friday, a post credit scene during the finale of season two of "The Mandalorian" teased that Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen would return as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in a spinoff called "The Book of Boba Fett." At the time it was unclear if this was going to be an arc on "The Mandalorian" or its own separate series.

On Monday, Disney confirmed via social media that it would be an original series and arrive on Disney+ in December 2021.

"The Book of Boba Fett" will be set within the timeline of "The Mandalorian" and will be executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez.

Fett, a bounty hunter, was first introduced in the Star Wars holiday special in 1978 and took live action form in "The Empire Strikes Back" two years later.

Money Report

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Airline Stocks Slide as Highly Contagious Covid Mutation in UK Prompts Travel Restrictions

coronavirus 42 mins ago

National Eviction Ban Will Be Extended Through January in Stimulus Deal

"The Mandalorian" has sparked a new era of Star Wars content. The show's widespread with fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike has given Disney the confidence to bolster the franchise on its streaming platform.

The addition of "The Book of Boba Fett" brings the total tally of new Star Wars projects coming to Disney+ to 10.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessentertainmentLifestreaming servicesWalt Disney Co.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us