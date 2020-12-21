‘The Book of Boba Fett' Is Its Own Series, Will Arrive on Disney+ in December 2021

"The Book of Boba Fett," revealed during the season two finale of "The Mandalorian," will be its own series on Disney+.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen would return as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in the spinoff.

The series will be set within the timeline of "The Mandalorian"

Boba Fett is officially getting his own Disney+ series.

On Friday, a post credit scene during the finale of season two of "The Mandalorian" teased that Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen would return as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in a spinoff called "The Book of Boba Fett." At the time it was unclear if this was going to be an arc on "The Mandalorian" or its own separate series.

On Monday, Disney confirmed via social media that it would be an original series and arrive on Disney+ in December 2021.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YT2zbLufI8 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

"The Book of Boba Fett" will be set within the timeline of "The Mandalorian" and will be executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez.

Fett, a bounty hunter, was first introduced in the Star Wars holiday special in 1978 and took live action form in "The Empire Strikes Back" two years later.

"The Mandalorian" has sparked a new era of Star Wars content. The show's widespread with fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike has given Disney the confidence to bolster the franchise on its streaming platform.

The addition of "The Book of Boba Fett" brings the total tally of new Star Wars projects coming to Disney+ to 10.