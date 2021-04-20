Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

‘The Blue Wall Is Crumbling,' Policing Will Fundamentally Change After Chauvin Verdict, Says Former NAACP CEO

By Emily DeCiccio, CNBC

Pool via Reuters
  • A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges stemming from the killing of the unarmed Black man George Floyd last year.
  • “The blue wall is crumbling. In other words, we have police chiefs, we have the rank and file of policing in this country simply saying, ‘that is too much.’ What we need, however, is for policing and for police officers to not merely note that the wall is cracking, they need to bring the wall down,” said Former NAACP President and CEO Cornell Brooks.
Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Former NAACP President and CEO Cornell Brooks said that policing will fundamentally begin to change after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges stemming from the killing of the unarmed Black man George Floyd.

Money Report

Apple Inc. 1 hour ago

Dogecoin Prices Skyrocket in 2021, But Slump on ‘Doge Day': CNBC After Hours

investing 2 hours ago

S&P 500 Futures Fall Slightly in Overnight Trading, Netflix Shares Tank

"The blue wall is crumbling. In other words, we have police chiefs, we have the rank and file of policing in this country simply saying, 'that is too much.' What we need, however, is for policing and for police officers to not merely note that the wall is cracking, they need to bring the wall down," said Brooks. 

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified on Day 6 of Chauvin's murder trial. During which, Arradondo said Chauvin violated policy when he pinned Floyd's neck under his knee for more than nine minutes.

Brooks told host Shepard Smith that Arradondo's testimony is an example of stepping across the "blue wall," and a move that needs to be followed by police forces across the country. 

"They need to step across that wall into the community and stand in moral solidarity with people who are simply saying, 'We want to be treated as human beings, we want to be regarded as fellow citizens, not the object of your batons, and your tasers, and your bullets, and your brutality," Brooks said. 

Judge Peter Cahill on Tuesday announced the jury found Chauvin guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Cahill said that sentencing will take place in eight weeks.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsGeorge FloydlawcrimeDerek Chauvin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us