The average IRS tax refund is more than 32% lower this season, early filing data shows. Here's why

The average IRS tax refund amount is down 32.4% compared to the previous year, according to early filing data.

As of Feb. 14, the average refund amount was $2,169, compared to $3,207 reported about one year prior.

However, the numbers should "even out" as the tax deadline approaches and the agency receives more returns, the IRS said.

The average tax refund this year is down 32.4% compared to last year, according to early filing data from the IRS.

Tax season opened on Jan. 27, and the average refund amount was $2,169 as of Feb. 14, down from $3,207 about one year prior, the IRS reported on Friday. That figure reflects current-year refunds only.

However, the Feb. 14 filing data doesn't include refunds receiving the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit, which aren't issued before mid-February, the IRS noted. The previous year's filing data included tax returns claiming these credits. The value of these tax breaks can be substantial, even resulting in five-figure refunds, in some cases.

More from Personal Finance:

2025 is a renter's market, experts say — but less so for this kind of property

This tax break for retirement savers is a 'well-kept secret,' expert says

Here's why Trump tariffs may raise your car insurance premiums

Typically, you can expect a refund when you overpay taxes throughout the year via paycheck withholdings or quarterly estimated payments. By comparison, there's generally a tax bill when you haven't paid enough.

Filing season numbers will 'even out'

Although the average refund is currently smaller, "historically, filing season numbers even out as more tax returns come in," according to the agency.

As of Feb. 14, the IRS received roughly 33 million individual tax returns of the more than 140 million it expects before the April 15 deadline.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

As of Dec. 27, 2024, the average tax refund for the 2024 season was $3,138, compared to $3,167 in late December 2023.

'Don't call the IRS' for refund updates

The latest filing statistics come amid mass layoffs for the agency as Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, continues to cull the federal workforce.

It's unclear exactly how the staffing reduction could impact future taxpayer service. But experts recommend double-checking returns for accuracy to avoid extra touch points with the agency.

"Don't call the IRS looking for your refund," said Tom O'Saben, an enrolled agent and director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals.

You can check the status of your refund via the agency's "Where's My Refund?" tool or the IRS2Go app, which is "available 24 hours a day," O'Saben said.

Typically, the agency issues refunds within 21 days of a return's receipt. But some returns require "additional review," which can extend the timeline, according to the IRS.