The 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.—median home prices in No. 1 are almost $8 million

Atherton, California, is the wealthiest ZIP code in the United States, with median home prices reaching $7.75 million, according to RealtyHop's latest annual report on the nation's most expensive areas.

Near Stanford University and home to tech executives, venture capitalists and other affluent residents who live in large estates, the Silicon Valley town has claimed the top spot for the fifth straight year.

The second-most expensive ZIP code is Fisher Island, Florida, south of Miami Beach. With median homes priced at $6.1 million, the island is accessible only by ferry or private yacht and is known for its private beaches and deep-water marina that caters to mega-yachts.

Sagaponack, New York, ranks third, with median home prices at around $6 million. This Hamptons community is known for its high-end properties and quiet beaches, drawing some of the wealthiest buyers in the state.

Here are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in America and the median home prices in each, according to RealtyHop:

Atherton, California (94027): $7.75 million Miami Beach, Florida (33109): $6.1 million Sagaponack, New York (11962): $6 million Sea Island, Georgia (31561): $5.5 million Water Mill, New York (11976): $5.3 million Teton Village, Wyoming (83025): $5 million Newport Coast, California (92657): $5 million Santa Barbara, California (93108): $4.85 million Wilson, Wyoming (83014): $4.37 million Medina, Washington (98039): $4.2 million

Almost all of the top 10 ZIP codes are either exclusive waterfront or ski-destination properties, with homes costing a median of $4 million or more.

The study also examined the three most expensive ZIP codes in each state and district, finding that the median price of homes among them all was $1.28 million.

To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at median listing prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2024, and Oct. 15, 2024. Any listings with invalid ZIP codes or single-building ZIP codes were excluded from the study.

