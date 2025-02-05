Teladoc Health to acquire Catapult Health in $65 million deal

Teladoc Health announced it will acquire Catapult Health in an all-cash deal for $65 million.

Catapult offers an at-home wellness exam, and Teladoc said the acquisition will help it improve its ability to detect health conditions early.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

Teladoc Health on Wednesday announced it will acquire the preventative care company Catapult Health in an all-cash deal for $65 million.

Catapult offers an at-home wellness exam that allows members to check their blood pressure, collect a blood sample, log other screening information and meet virtually with a nurse practitioner. Teladoc, a virtual care platform, said the acquisition will help it improve its ability to detect health conditions early.

The company said Catapult will operate within its integrated care segment after the deal closes. At JPMorgan's health-care conference in January, Teladoc said it is actively working to grow membership and use of services within its integrated care segment.

"Catapult Health's capabilities will help advance our strategy in meaningful ways — from giving more members access to convenient and impactful wellness and preventative care, to unlocking greater value for our customers," Teladoc CEO Chuck Divita said in a statement.

Catapult generated around $30 million in trailing twelve-month revenue as of the third quarter of 2024, Teladoc said. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

Teladoc's acquisition of Catapult comes after a tumultuous period for the company. When Teladoc acquired Livongo in 2020, the companies had a combined enterprise value of $37 billion. The stock has tumbled since then, and Teladoc's market cap now sits under $2 billion.

In April, Teladoc announced the sudden departure of Jason Gorevic, who joined as CEO in 2009 and steered the company through the Livongo deal and the Covid-19 pandemic. Divita took over as chief executive in June and pledged to position the company for "long-term, sustainable success."