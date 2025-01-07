Tax bracket changes could mean your paycheck is slightly bigger in 2025 — here's what to know

Your paycheck could be slightly bigger in 2025 due to federal income tax brackets inflation adjustments.

The change may be smaller than in previous years amid cooling inflation.

Regardless, you should monitor federal and state tax withholdings throughout the year to avoid a surprise tax bill.

As the first paycheck of 2025 hits your bank account, it could have slightly more money due to IRS tax bracket changes.

The IRS in October announced the federal income tax brackets for 2025, which raised each income threshold by roughly 2.8%. By comparison, the brackets increased by about 5.4% in 2024.

The yearly inflation adjustment is "much less drastic this year" amid cooling inflation, said certified public accountant Brian Long, senior tax advisor at Wealth Enhancement in Minneapolis.

More from Personal Finance:

CFPB finalizes rule to remove medical debt from credit reports

It's time to boost 401(k) contributions for 2025 — here's how much you can save

Why it's time to tweak your investments after lofty stock returns in 2024

The consumer price index, a key inflation measure, rose 2.7% in November 2024 compared to the previous year, down from a recent peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Why your take-home pay could be higher

If you're starting 2025 with similar wages to 2024, your take-home pay — or compensation after taxes and benefit deductions — could be a little higher, depending on your withholdings, according to Long.

"When all the tax brackets go up, but your salary stays the same, relatively, that puts you on a lower rung of the ladder," he said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The federal income tax brackets show how much you owe on each part of your "taxable income," which you calculate by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income.

"Even if you make a little more than last year, you could actually pay less in tax in 2025 compared to 2024," because the standard deduction also increased, Long said.

For 2025, the standard deduction increases to $30,000 for married couples filing jointly, up from $29,200 in 2024. The tax break is also larger for single filers, who can claim $15,000 in 2025, a bump from $14,600.

'It ends up nearly balancing out'

Despite tax bracket changes, many Americans won't feel the pay increase amid elevated prices for certain expenses, said Sheneya Wilson, a CPA and founder of Fola Financial in New York.

"It ends up nearly balancing out," she said.

While inflation is no longer accelerating, there was an uptick in the cost of groceries, gasoline and new cars in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Whether take-home pay is higher or lower than expected, it's important to monitor your state and federal income tax withholdings throughout the year, especially during major income or life changes, Wilson said.

Typically, if you withhold too much from your paycheck, you can expect a refund, whereas not withholding enough often results in taxes owed.