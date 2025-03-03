Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump announces $100 billion investment in U.S. from Taiwan Semiconductor, calls it ‘most powerful company in the world'

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

C.C. Wei, TSMC Group CEO, stands on the future site of a chip factory under the name European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) during a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony. 
Sebastian Kahnert | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump is slated to announce a $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
  • The money will go toward building new chip manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the next four years.
  • Trump has repeatedly called out and accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip manufacturing business and touted tariffs on semiconductor imports.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will pour another $100 billion into bolstering chip manufacturing in the U.S.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

President Donald Trump announced the investment during a press conference Monday, calling it a "tremendous move by the most powerful company in the world." The new capital brings Taiwan Semi's total investment in the U.S. to $165 billion.

TSMC, which supplies semiconductors to the likes of Nvidia and Apple for artificial intelligence use, would help support the Trump administration's efforts to make the U.S. an artificial intelligence hub. Last month, Trump announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

Trump has repeatedly called out and accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip manufacturing business and touted tariffs on semiconductor imports. The company's finance chief Wendell Huang told CNBC in January that he was confident the new White House administration would continue funding the company's U.S. ambitions.

TSMC has already made strides to expand its footprint in the U.S, committing $12 billion in 2020 to build its first U.S. chip factory in Arizona. It has since raised its investment in the state to about $65 billion with a third factory and gained U.S. government support through a $6.6 billion subsidy from the U.S. Commerce Department.

WATCH: Broadcom and TSMC exploring deals for parts of Intel, according to WSJ

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

Watch live: Trump expected to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by TSMC

news 42 mins ago

Kieran Culkin almost quit his Oscar-winning role in ‘A Real Pain': ‘I had a panic'

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us