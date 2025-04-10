Supreme Court rules U.S. must facilitate return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court order that the Trump administration "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was forcibly deported to El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia is being held in prison in El Salvador.

But the Supreme Court in its decision told a federal district court judge in Maryland to clarify his order that the administration "effectuate" the return of Abrego Garcia.

The Washington Post | Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court order that the Trump administration must facilitate the return to the United States of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was forcibly and wrongly deported to El Salvador, where he is being held in a notorious prison.

But the Supreme Court in its unsigned decision told Maryland Federal District Court Judge Paula Xinis to clarify her order last week, raising the question of whether the administration can be compelled by the courts to actually get Abrego Garcia back.

Xinis in her April 4th order had ordered the Trump administration "to faciliate and effectuate the return" of Abrego Garcia, who officials allege is a gang member, which he denies.

In its ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court said, "The [district court] order properly requires the Government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

"The intended scope of the term 'effectuate' in the District Court's order is, however, unclear, and may exceed the District Court's authority," the Supreme Court said.

"The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs," the ruling said.

The decision, which had no dissents, also directed the Trump administration to prepare "to share what it can concerning the steps it has taken and the prospect of further steps" related to his possible return.

Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Andrew Rossman, in an email to NBC News, wrote, "The rule of law won today."

"Time to bring him home," Rossman wrote of his client, an El Salvador native who is married, and who has three children with special needs.

The Supreme Court decision is a rebuke to the administration, which, since the return of President Donald Trump to the White House, has made the forcible deportation of purported gang members a top priority.

In ruling in another case on Monday, the Supreme Court said the administration could resume using the Alien Enemies Act to seek the deportations of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador.

But in a victory for civil liberty advocates, the court in the same ruling said the would-be deportees must be given time to challenge their detentions by U.S. authorities and to challenge the use of the act in their cases.

Abrego Garcia was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Maryland on March 12, and deported three days later.

The Trump administration opposed the order to return Abrego Garcia after acknowledging that he "was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador, and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal," the Supreme Court noted in its ruling.

The Justice Department said his removal was due to an "administrative error."

But Justice Department lawyers also said Abrego Garcia was found to be a member of the notorious gang MS-13, which the United States has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

His lawyers, however, deny that he is a member of that gang. They also said he has lived in the U.S. for a decade without ever being charged with a crime.

In a statement attached to the Supreme Court's order, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was joined by fellow justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, wrote, "To this day, the Government has cited no basis in law for Abrego Garcia's warrantless arrest, his removal to El Salvador, or his con- confinement in a Salvadoran prison. Nor could it."

"The Government remains bound by an Immigration Judge's 2019 order expressly prohibiting Abrego Garcia's removal to El Salvador because he faced a 'clear probability of future persecution' there and "demonstrated that [El Salvador's] authorities were and would be unable or unwilling to protect him." Sotomayor wrote. "Instead of hastening to correct its egregious error, the

Government dismissed it as an 'oversight.' "

Sotomayor wrote that the government's only argument is that U.S. courts cannot grant relief to a deportee crosses the border.

That "is plainly wrong," she said.