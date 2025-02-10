Supreme Court lawyer Tom Goldstein rearrested as flight risk after hiding cryptocurrency, prosecutors say

Leading Supreme Court lawyer Tom Goldstein was rearrested after prosecutors told a judge he represented a "serious risk of flight" from his criminal federal tax evasion case.

Goldstein failed to disclose two cryptocurrency wallets through which he received more than $8 million, and sent more than $6 million over the past week, Maryland federal prosecutors said.

Leading Supreme Court lawyer Tom Goldstein was rearrested Monday after federal prosecutors told a judge that the high-stakes poker player is a "serious" flight risk from his criminal tax evasion case and should have his bail revoked because he failed to disclose he controls two cryptocurrency wallets through which he received more than $8 million.

Over the last five days Goldstein "sent more than $6 million of cryptocurrency" from those wallets, despite having been ordered by a judge not to transfer any funds without approval, prosecutors wrote in a filing in Maryland federal court.

"Defendant's conduct demonstrates that he is a serious risk of flight, that he cannot abide by the conditions of release, and that he has lied to this Court and Pretrial Services," the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office said in the filing.

"A rebuttable presumption that Defendant is a danger to the community now applies, and Defendant's conditions of release should be revoked," the filing says.

The SCOTUSblog publisher Goldstein was indicted in January on federal tax evasion charges that allege he failed to declare millions of dollars in poker winnings and used his law firm's money to pay his gambling debts.

Goldstein, who has argued before the Supreme Court more than nearly any other attorney in private practice in modern times, is accused of willfully failing to pay more than $5.3 million in taxes.

One of the wallets Goldstein failed to disclose after his indictment in January has been used to send more than $73.6 million and to receive $75.6 million in cryptocurrency since it was first used in November 2022, the filing says.

Although no assets were in the wallet when Goldstein was indicted on Jan. 16, $10 worth of Tether crypto was sent to it on Feb. 4 — six days after his first appearance in court — and an hour later about $8 million worth of Tether was sent to the wallet, the filing says. Within two hours of that, about $6 million in Tether was sent out of the wallet in two separate transactions, the filing said.

