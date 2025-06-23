Super Micro shares fall on planned $2 billion convertible debt offering

Super Micro Computer shares fell on Monday after the server maker announced plans to offer $2 billion in convertible notes.

A company's stock often falls on announced convertible note offerings because the conversion to equity could dilute existing shareholders' stakes.

Super Micro shares are up about 40% so far in 2025 as the company continues to benefit from demand for Nvidia chips, which are inside its servers.

Super Micro Computer shares fell about 6% on Monday after the server maker said it plans to offer $2 billion in convertible notes, maturing in 2030.

Super Micro, which has seen its business boom due to soaring demand for Nvidia's artificial intelligence processors, said in a press release that it plans to use the proceeds from the offering for "general corporate purposes, including to fund working capital for growth and business expansion." It also said it would spend about $200 million to repurchase its stock from the note issuers.

Even after Monday's slide, Super Micro shares are up close to 40% so far in 2025 as the company remains one of a handful of server makers that can sell systems based around new chips from Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel soon after they start shipping. The stock has been viewed by Wall Street as an AI pure play that will appreciate with tech megacap companies expected to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on data centers to support AI workloads.

Super Micro also secured a major contract with a data center in Saudi Arabia when President Donald Trump visited the Middle East in May.

Super Micro "has emerged as a market leader in AI-optimized infrastructure," Raymond James analysts wrote in a report last month, saying that 70% of the company's revenue was attributable to AI. The analysts recommend buying the stock.

Investors soured on Super Micro in March and April on concerns about tariffs, and in May the company slashed its fiscal 2025 guidance and chose not to reiterate its previous forecast for $40 billion in fiscal 2026 sales, due to tariff and AI chip uncertainty.

The stock has recouped some of those losses but is still trading well below its high for the year reached in February.

Super Micro had a tumultuous 2024 largely because of accusations of accounting irregularities, and was forced to refile financials with the SEC in order to avoid delisting from the Nasdaq. Super Micro also named a new auditor, removed its CFO and named additional members to its board of directors.

