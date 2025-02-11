Super Micro ‘confident' it will meet SEC deadline and reach $40 billion next fiscal year

CEO Charles Liang said he is "confident" that the company will file its delayed annual report by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Feb. 25 deadline.

Super Micro Computer gave optimistic commentary for its fiscal 2026 and delayed annual report that overshadowed its slashed fiscal 2025 revenue guidance in Tuesday's preliminary second-quarter results.

CEO Charles Liang said he is "confident" that the company will file its delayed annual report by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Feb. 25 deadline. The company also said it expects to hit $40 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026. Analysts polled by LSEG expected $30 billion in revenue for the period.

Shares of Super Micro were up as much as 10% in extended trading.

For the near term, however, the company slashed its guidance for fiscal 2025 revenue. The company said it expects revenues to range between $23.5 billion to $25 billion for fiscal 2025. That was down from a previous forecast of $26 billion and $30 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG expected revenues of $24.9 billion for the year.

The company also said it expects to report net sales between $5.6 billion and $5.7 billion for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. Wall Street expected $5.89 billion, according to analysts polled by LSEG. The company also offered weaker-than-expected guidance for the current period.

Super Micro also said that it "continues to work diligently" to meet the deadline to file its delayed fiscal 2024 annual and fiscal 2025 first and second quarter reports as it faces the possibility of a Nasdaq delisting.

Shares of the company, known for its servers powered with Nvidia graphics processing chips, have been on a rollercoaster ride since Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in the stock and the company delayed releasing its annual report in August. The company's auditor quit in October, citing governance issues, and Super Micro's drop in share price spurred the possibility of a delisting from the Nasdaq exchange.

The rollercoaster continued into Tuesday's release. The stock is up about 27% in 2025 but down from its March 2024 high.

Super Micro's prime position in the artificial intelligence world catapulted the stock to new heights as ChatGPT's 2022 debut set off a craze for AI infrastructure. Recent earnings reports and commentary suggest that megacaps Meta, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft plan to invest as much as $320 billion into AI projects this year.

