Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Lawsuit challenges Musk ‘resignation' threat to federal workers

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on Feb. 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • A newly amended lawsuit challenges a threat by Elon Musk to federal workers.
  • Musk in a social media post had warned those workers to respond to an email demanding them to submit a list of their accomplishments over the last week, or face a forced "resignation."
  • The suit in California federal court comes amid confusion and controversy over whether employees must respond to that email from the Office of Personnel Management.

A newly amended lawsuit challenges a threat by Elon Musk to federal workers, which warned them over social media to respond to an email demanding them to submit a list of their accomplishments over the last week, or face a forced "resignation."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The amended suit in San Francisco federal court comes amid confusion and controversy inside the federal government over whether employees must respond to that email from the Office of Personnel Management, and, if so, how.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and leader of several other companies, has been tasked by President Donald Trump with cutting federal government spending, and the number of federal workers.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us