Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Toyota, Vir Biotechnology, Eli Lilly and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Toyota (TM) – Toyota gained 2.2% in premarket trading, after announcing it would produce a record 800,000 vehicles in January. Toyota is ramping up output to make up for prior production lost to parts shortages.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) – Vir Biotechnology is rallying 4.3% in the premarket, putting it in position to rise for a fifth straight day. The drugmaker announced further data showing that its Covid-19 antibody therapy – developed in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – was effective against the omicron variant.

Eli Lilly (LLY) – The drugmaker raised its 2022 profit and revenue forecast ahead of today's meeting with the investment community, noting that it is on track to meet its goal of delivering 20 new treatments in the 10-year period through 2023. Lilly moved higher by 4.7% in the premarket.

RR Donnelley (RRD) – RR Donnelley agreed to be acquired by Chatham Asset Management – the printing company's top shareholder – for about $897 million. Donnelley terminated an earlier buyout deal it reached with private equity firm Atlas Holdings after determining that Chatham's bid was a "superior proposal." The stock fell 2.8% in the premarket.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) – Domino's fell 2.1% in premarket trading after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight." Barclays said solid fundamentals and Covid headwinds in the industry as a whole helped Domino's outperform during the pandemic, but noted that those headwinds for its competitors are now fading.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Regeneron was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at Bernstein, which cites the risk to Regeneron's best-selling eye drug Eylea from the future release of biosimilars. Regeneron slid 1.8% in the premarket.

Six Flags (SIX) – The theme park operator's stock rose 2.2% in the premarket after Goldman Sachs upgraded it to "buy" from "neutral," noting resilient ticket pricing as well as guidance from Six Flags that Goldman considers conservative.

Hostess Brands (TWNK) – The maker of Twinkies and other snack foods was rated "buy" in new coverage at Citi, which said Hostess is exiting the pandemic in a strong position with innovation driving market share gains. Hostess was up 1.1% in the premarket.

United Parcel Service (UPS) – UBS named the delivery service's stock as a "top pick," saying UPS should benefit from increased consumer spending and that it has a greater chance of margin expansion than its rivals. UPS rose 1.1% in premarket trading.

CMC Materials (CCMP) – The advanced materials supplier agreed to be acquired by rival Entegris (ENTG) in a cash-and-stock deal. Based on Tuesday's closing prices, the transaction is worth $197.53 per CMC share, compared with CMC's Tuesday close of $145.97. Entegris fell 3% in the premarket.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) – The Outback Steakhouse parent surged 5.3% in premarket trading after Jefferies added the stock to its "franchise picks" list, saying the company was positioned to benefit from positive structural changes in the casual dining category.