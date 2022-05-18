Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Target, Walmart, Carrier Global and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Target (TGT) – Target plummeted 22.1% in the premarket after the retailer reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.19 per share, below the $3.07 consensus estimate. Revenue and comparable-store sales beat forecasts, but like rival Walmart yesterday, higher costs ate into Target's bottom line.

Lowe's (LOW) – Lowe's fell 2.9% in the premarket after the home improvement retailer's quarterly comparable-store sales fell more than expected and revenue come in slightly below Street forecasts. Lowe's beat bottom-line estimates by 29 cents with quarterly earnings of $3.51 per share.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Walmart (WMT) – Walmart fell another 1.9% in premarket action after tumbling 11.4% yesterday following its earnings miss. The retailer's stock suffered its worst one-day loss since 1987.

Carrier Global (CARR) – Carrier fell 2.7% in the premarket after Bank of America Securities downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy." The firm said it is now more bearish on the residential HVAC market following a recent industry conference and said Carrier has the highest relative exposure of its peers to that market.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) – The casino operator's shares rallied 3.2% in the premarket after Jefferies upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold," noting the current stock price only assigns minimal value to Penn's digital operation. Jefferies feels the unit could demonstrate good returns over time.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) – The footwear retailer reported a quarterly profit of 95 cents per share, 9 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating consensus. Shoe Carnival also raised its full-year outlook. Shoe Carnival added 1% in premarket trading.

Analog Devices (ADI) – The chipmaker earned an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.40 per share, 29 cents above estimates, and reported better-than-expected revenue. The company said it was able to increase output despite supply chain challenges, with demand remaining strong. Analog Devices added 1.9% in premarket trading.

Warby Parker (WRBY) – Warby Parker slid 2.1% in premarket trading after the stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs. Goldman said it sees a longer path to growth for the eyewear retailer, which reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings earlier this week.

Container Store (TCS) – Container Store surged 8.2% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. The storage and organization products retailer also said it aimed to achieve $2 billion in annual sales by 2027.

Doximity (DOCS) – Doximity plunged 14.5% in premarket action after the cloud-based platform for medical professionals issued a weaker than expected current-quarter revenue forecast. Doximity also reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.