Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Las Vegas Sands and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:

Southwest — The airline dropped 2.1% after reporting a $220 million loss for the fourth quarter after the holiday meltdown cost the company millions in expenses and drove up expenses.

Comcast — The media company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, with earnings per share coming in at 82 cents, adjusted, versus the 77 cents expected from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue was $30.55 billion compared to the $30.32 expected. Shares, however, were down less than 1% in the premarket.

Tesla — The electric-vehicle maker soared 7% after reporting record revenue and an earnings beat. CEO Elon Musk said Tesla might be able to produce 2 million cars this year.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Las Vegas Sands — Shares of the hotel and casino operator rose about 4% despite the company posting weaker-than-expected financial results for the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts cited upbeat comments about its reopening in Macao on the company earnings call for their positive outlook on the stock.

Levi Strauss — Shares of the denim maker popped 6% premarket on a better-than-expected quarterly report. Levi Strauss topped analysts' revenue estimates and beat earnings projections by 5 cents a share.

Blackstone — Blackstone shares dipped less than 1% after the asset manager reported mixed earnings results. Total segment revenues fell short of expectations, while distributable earnings beat estimates by 12 cents a share.

Chevron — The energy giant jumped more than 3% in premarket after the company announced a $75 billion stock buyback program and a dividend hike to $1.51 from $1.42 per share. The buyback program will become effective on April 1.

Dow — The chemicals giant posted fourth-quarter earnings, revenue and adjusted EBITDA that missed analyst expectations before the bell Thursday, sending the stock down more than 3% in premarket trading.

IBM — Shares of IBM shed 2.7% after the company reported quarterly results Wednesday that generally exceeded Wall Street's expectations but included an announcement that the firm will cut 3,900 jobs. IBM reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.60 per share on $16.69 billion in revenue where analysts expected $3.60 per share and $16.4 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.

American Airlines — The airline gained 1.5% after its fourth-quarter profits beat Wall Street's expectations, thanks to strong holiday demand and high fares.

Seagate Technology — The data storage company jumped more than 8% in premarket trading after reporting earnings and revenue for the last quarter that beat expectations.

Pfizer — The pharma giant was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, which said Pfizer's Covid franchise estimates need to come down and its pipeline is too premature. Pfizer was up less than 1% in the premarket.

— CNBC's Carmen Reinicke, Yun Li, Samantha Subin, Tanaya Macheel and Michael Bloom contributed reporting.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.