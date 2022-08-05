Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Expedia, Block, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Expedia (EXPE) – The travel website operator's stock jumped 5.4% in the premarket after Expedia beat top and bottom line estimates in its latest quarterly report. Travel demand was strong, with lodging revenue up 57% from a year ago and airline ticket revenue up 22%.

Block (SQ) – Shares of the payment service company slid 6.4% in premarket trading even though it reported better-than-expected quarterly results. The drop comes as Block reports a 34% drop in revenue at its Cash App unit.

Lyft (LYFT) – The ride-hailing service's stock rallied 7.5% in premarket action after it reported an unexpected quarterly profit and saw ridership rise to the highest levels since before the pandemic. Lyft said its results were also helped by cost controls.

DoorDash (DASH) – DoorDash surged 10.3% in the premarket after the food delivery service raised its forecast for gross order value, a key metric. DoorDash did report a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but revenue was above Wall Street forecasts.

DraftKings (DKNG) – The sports betting company reported better-than expected-revenue and adjusted earnings for its latest quarter, and it also raised its full-year revenue forecast. DraftKings shares rallied 8.2% in premarket action.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) – The movie theater operator's stock fell 9% in the premarket after it said it would issue a stock dividend to all common stock shareholders in the form of preferred shares. Separately, AMC reported a slightly wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) – The media company's stock slumped 11.6% in premarket trading after it reported a quarterly loss and revenue that came in below Wall Street forecasts.

Beyond Meat (BYND) – The maker of plant-based meat alternatives reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that missed analyst estimates. Beyond Meat also announced it would lay off 4% of its global workforce. The stock fell 3.6% in premarket action.

Carvana (CVNA) – Carvana shares jumped 8.4% in premarket trading after the online used vehicle seller said it was "aggressively" cutting costs as it prepares for a possible economic downturn.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) – Virgin Galactic tumbled 14.2% in the premarket after announcing a delay in the commercial launch of space flights to the second quarter of 2023. Virgin Galactic also said that it would sell up to $300 million in shares to boost its cash reserves.