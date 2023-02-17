Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: DraftKings, DoorDash, Deere, Roku and More

By Sarah Min,CNBC

Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

DraftKings — DraftKings shares surged more than 8% after the sports betting company posted fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The company reported a loss of 53 cents per share on revenue of $855 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated a loss of 59 cents per share on revenue of $800 million.

DoorDash — The online food delivery company gained more than 5% after posting fourth-quarter revenue of $1.82 billion, topping analyst expectations of $1.77 billion, per Refinitiv. DoorDash also said it will buy back up to $750 million shares. However, the company reported a wider-than-expected loss.

Deere & Company — Shares advanced 3% after Deere exceeded expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter. The agricultural machinery maker reported per-share earnings of $6.55 on revenue of $11.4 billion. That was greater than $5.57 per share profit forecasted by analysts polled by Refinitiv, and the consensus revenue estimate of $11.28 billion.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

AutoNation — Shares rose 4% after AutoNation surpassed profit and sales expectations in its fourth quarter. The car dealership company reported adjusted earnings of $6.37 per share on revenue of $6.7 billion. This was better than consensus estimates for $5.83 earnings per share on revenue of $6.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Roku Shares of the streaming device company rose more than 2% after Bank of America double upgraded the stock to buy from underperform. The Wall Street firm said Roku is on a path to revenue and margin improvement and that the company has been performing better than the broader advertising market. Roku jumped 11% Thursday after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss in its latest quarter.

Applied Materials — The semiconductor stock rose 1.5% after Applied Materials posted an earnings beat in its first quarter, and issued second-quarter guidance that topped expectations, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Maker of Promising Alzheimer's Drug Leqembi Expects Full FDA Approval This Summer, Expanded Medicare Coverage

news 45 mins ago

10 In-Demand Side Hustles and Jobs You Can Do From Home—One Can Make Almost $100,000 a Year

C.H. Robinson Worldwide — Shares fell more than 1% after JPMorgan downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to underweight from neutral, saying the transportation company has more exposure to macro risks than its rivals.

Redfin — Shares of the real estate company fell nearly 5% despite a better-than-expected fourth quarter. The company reported a 57 cent per share loss on $480 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of $1.08 per share on $445 million of revenue. Revenue was still down year over year. The company did project that its first-quarter revenue would fall between 46% and 49% year over year.

Texas Roadhouse — The restaurant chain's stock fell more than 5% after Texas Roadhouse reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations. The restaurant posted per-share earnings of 89 cents, lower than the $1.03 estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. It reported revenue of $1.01 billion, below the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

— CNBC's Michelle Fox, Yun Li and Jesse Pound contributed reporting

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us