Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Didi, Netflix, MongoDB, PagerDuty and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Didi Global (DIDI) – Didi rallied 4.3% in the premarket following a Bloomberg report that Beijing was considering taking a stake in the ride-hailing company and possibly bringing it under state control. It is unclear what size stake Beijing would consider taking in the company.

Netflix (NFLX) – The video streaming service's stock remains on watch today after rising in 14 of the past 15 sessions and hitting an all-time high in Thursday's session.

MongoDB (MDB) – MongoDB lost 24 cents per share for its latest quarter, narrower than the 39 cent loss that analysts anticipated. The database platform company also reported better-than-expected revenue and gave upbeat current-quarter revenue guidance. Shares soared 13.5% in premarket action.

PagerDuty (PD) – PagerDuty shares surged 14.5% in the premarket, after reporting a loss and revenue that beat consensus. The provider of digital operations management solutions reported an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents narrower than expected, while issuing a strong current-quarter revenue outlook.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Hewlett Packard Enterprise came in 5 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, while revenue was essentially in line with analyst forecasts. The company's business continues to get a boost from the pandemic-driven move to digital operations.

Western Digital (WDC) – The disk drive maker's shares added 1.9% in the premarket, following a published report in Japan saying memory chip maker Kioxia favors a planned initial public offering over a possible merger with Western Digital. The two sides had reportedly been in advanced talks to merge in a deal worth $20 billion or more.

DocuSign (DOCU) – DocuSign beat estimates by 7 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share and revenue that topped Street forecasts. The provider of electronic signature technology also raised its full-year guidance for total revenue, subscription revenue and billings.

Broadcom (AVGO) – The chip maker reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $6.96 per share, 8 cents above estimates, with revenue slightly above consensus. Broadcom also issued an upbeat current-quarter outlook as it continues to see strong demand in the 5G mobile market.

fuboTV (FUBO) – The sports programming streaming service's shares jumped 4.5% in premarket trading after it received approval from Arizona regulators to offer mobile wagering in the state. Arizona is the second state to allow fuboTV to offer such betting, following a recent approval in Iowa.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) – The cannabis producer's shares were upgraded to "hold" from "underperform" at Jefferies, which cited a number of factors including valuation. The stock added 1% in premarket trading.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) – The business analytics company's stock rose 3.1% in the premarket, as it continues to closely track movements in bitcoin. MicroStrategy has more than $5 billion in bitcoin on its balance sheet.