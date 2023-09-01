Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dell, MongoDB, Lululemon and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Dell Technologies — Dell Technologies surged 10.5% after exceeding analysts' second-quarter expectations. The computer company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.74 and revenue of $22.93 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated earnings per share of $1.14 and $20.85 billion. Morgan Stanley named Dell a top pick in IT hardware.

MongoDB — MongoDB advanced 5% after topping Wall Street expectations in its latest quarter. The database software maker posted adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue totaling $423.8 million for the second quarter. Those results topped expectations of 46 cents in earnings per share and $393 million in revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Refinitiv.

Lululemon Athletica — Shares added 2.3% in premarket trading after the athletic apparel retailer reported an earnings beat. Earnings per share for its second fiscal quarter came in at $2.68, topping the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $2.54. Revenue was $2.21 billion, versus the $2.17 expected. Lululemon also upped its guidance for the year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance — The drugstore chain rose 0.4% in early trading. Walgreens said Friday that Roz Brewer had stepped down as the company's chief executive and left the board.

Vale — The metals and mining stock rose nearly 2% after JPMorgan upgraded Vale to overweight from neutral, saying shares look too cheap to ignore after a recent pullback and valuation reset.

VMware — The cloud services company slid 1.9% before the bell. VMware gave a mixed second-quarter report Thursday, beating expectations for earnings per share while missing on revenue. The company also said it entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom.

Broadcom — Shares of the chipmaker fell 4% despite Broadcom's fiscal third-quarter results beating expectations. The semiconductor company generated $10.54 in adjusted earnings per share on $8.88 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $10.42 per share on $8.86 billion of revenue. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $9.27 billion was roughly in line with estimates.

— CNBC's Michelle Fox, Alex Harring, Jesse Pound and Samantha Subin contributed reporting.