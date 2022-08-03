Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CVS, Under Armour, Moderna and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

CVS Health (CVS) – The drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager saw its shares rise 3.8% in the premarket after beating top- and bottom-line estimates and raising its full-year earnings forecast. Results were helped by strong sales of over-the-counter Covid-19 tests as well as an upbeat performance by its insurance unit.

Under Armour (UAA) – The athletic apparel maker gained 2% in premarket action despite cutting its full-year earnings forecast. Increased promotional activity and currency headwinds have impacted Under Armour's profit margins, but it did report earnings for its most recent quarter that matched estimates and revenue that was slightly ahead of consensus.

Moderna (MRNA) – The vaccine maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter and also announced a $3 billion share repurchase program. Moderna also maintained its full-year sales outlook, and its stock gained 2.6% in premarket action.

Starbucks (SBUX) – Starbucks shares rose 1.8% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Global comparable store sales did come in below forecasts, however, due to weakness in the locked-down China market.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) – The provider of connectivity technology agreed to be acquired by Canadian semiconductor maker Semtech for $31 per share in cash or $1.2 billion. Sierra Wireless surged 7.8% in the premarket, while Semtech shares fell 1.5%.

Dish Network (DISH) – The satellite TV company added 1.3% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The bottom-line beat came despite a slight revenue miss and the loss of 257,000 pay TV subscribers during the quarter.

SoFi (SOFI) – The fintech company's stock soared 10.9% in premarket action after it reported a smaller-than-expected loss and better-than-expected revenue. It also issued strong full-year revenue guidance. Results were helped by a 91% jump in personal loan origination volume.

Match Group (MTCH) – Shares of the dating service operator tumbled 21.4% in the premarket after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and said top-line growth would be flat during the second half of the year. Match also announced the departure of Renate Nyborg, CEO of its Tinder unit.

Airbnb (ABNB) – Airbnb reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings with its revenue essentially in line, as travel demand boomed. However, the stock slid 7.3% in premarket trading after it issued a lighter-than-expected bookings forecast for the current quarter.