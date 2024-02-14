Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Airbnb, MGM Resorts, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Uber — Uber's shares jumped 11%, climbing to a new 52-week high, after the ride-hailing company announced an inaugural $7 billion share repurchase authorization program. Uber also said it expects gross bookings growth to be in the mid to high-teens over the next three years.

Lyft — Shares of the ride-hailing platform surged 31% after the company posted adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share in the fourth quarter, more than the LSEG consensus estimate of 8 cents per-share earnings. Lyft reported revenue of $1.22 billion, which was in line with analysts' expectations.

IQVIA Holdings — The health tech company saw its shares rise 10% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings of $2.84 per share, excluding items, compared to the $2.82 per share expected by analysts, according to FactSet. Revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter was slightly above estimates of $3.8 billion.

Charles River Laboratories — The drug maker gained 9% after fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share beat analysts' estimates of $2.40 per share, according to FactSet. Charles River posted $1.01 billion in revenue, while analysts anticipated $991.3 million. The higher end of the company's full-year earnings per share guidance, $11.40, was also above estimates of $10.83 per share.

DaVita — The health-care company jumped 7% after posting a beat on top and bottom lines. On Tuesday, DaVita posted earnings of $1.87 per share, ex-items, on $3.15 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by FactSet had estimated earnings of $1.63 per share on $3.01 billion in revenue.

Robinhood Markets — Shares of the trading platform jumped 9% after the company posted a surprise earnings and revenue beat. Robinhood posted earnings of 3 cents per share, while analysts expected a 1 cent per share loss, according to LSEG. Revenue came in at $471 million, topping the $457 million expected by analysts.

Zillow — Shares rose more than 6% after the real-estate marketplace posted adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share on revenues of $474 million. Zillow beat analysts' estimates of 12 cents per share on revenues of $452 million, according to LSEG.

Crypto stocks — Stocks whose performance is tied to the price of bitcoin surged after the cryptocurrency rose to a more than two-year high and regained its $1 trillion market cap. Trading platform Coinbase gained about 13% and bitcoin proxy Microstrategy added 10%. Miners Iris Energy rocketed nearly 15% and CleanSpark surged 9%. Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms added more than 10% each.

Topgolf Callaway — Shares advanced 6% midday after the sports equipment company posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss for the fourth quarter of 30 cents per share, compared to a loss of 33 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to LSEG. Revenue of $897 million topped analysts' estimates of $866 million.

Akamai Technologies — Shares slipped 8% after the cloud platform provider missed analyst expectations for fourth-quarter revenue. Akamai posted $995 million, under the forecast of $998 million from analysts polled by LSEG. Elsewhere, the company earned $1.69 per share, excluding items, topping the $1.60 per share figure anticipated by analysts.

MGM Resorts International — Shares dropped 8% despite the company's better-than-expected fourth quarter results. The company reported an earnings and revenue beat in the fourth quarter. Although the company's China and Macau segments handily beat expectations, the U.S. regional casino segment suffered from effects of a strike in Detroit and labor costs.

Kraft Heinz — The food products stock fell more than 6% after fourth-quarter revenue missed expectations. Kraft Heinz reported $6.86 billion of revenue, but the $6.99 billion projected by analysts, according to LSEG. The company's adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents was one cent above analyst estimates.

Airbnb — Shares dropped about 3% even after the vacation property rental platform posted a fourth-quarter revenue beat. Airbnb reported a 55-cent loss per share, and it was not immediately clear how it compared with analysts' estimates of a 62-cent per share profit, per LSEG. Airbnb also warned of some pressure on nights booked in the first quarter due to tough comparisons.

Hasbro — The toymaker rose nearly 3%, rebounding from its decline during Tuesday's trading session. The stock fell after Hasbro's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue missed analysts' estimates. The company also posted weaker-than-expected guidance for its full-year revenue.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Alex Harring, Jesse Pound, Pia Singh and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.