Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Goldman Sachs, Delta, Boeing, Tesla and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Goldman Sachs – The bank stock jumped 3% after the company posted profit and revenue that exceeded analysts' estimates. Goldman's fixed income traders generated roughly $700 million more revenue than expected on "significantly higher" trading activity in interest rates, commodities and currencies.

Delta Air Lines, Boeing – Shares of Delta Air Lines jumped 5.8% on news that it's purchasing 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, in a deal that marks Delta's first new Boeing aircraft order in over a decade. Boeing shares added 2.4% following the news.

Tesla – Shares rose nearly 4% after Deutsche Bank added the company to its short-term buy list, citing the potential for it to exceed Wall Street expectations when it reports earnings. Tesla reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Grab Holdings – The food delivery stock jumped 12% after JPMorgan upgraded Grab to overweight form neutral. JPMorgan described the sentiment around Grab as "extremely cautious," setting up a potential bounce if quarterly results beat expectations

Coinbase – Shares jumped nearly 15% after DNB Asset Management, a large European asset manager, bought shares of the cryptocurrency exchange. Bitcoin also surged to a monthly high.

Energy stocks – Industry shares spiked as the price of oil jumped on fears that supply will remain tight. Natural gas also surged 7%, adding to energy sector gains. Diamondbank Energy, Marathon Oil, Halliburton and Devon Energy all gained about 4%. Enphase Energy jumped about 8%.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Samantha Subin and Jesse Pound contributed reporting