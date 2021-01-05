Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Cal-Maine Foods, Myriad Genetics & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Cal-Maine Foods — Cal-Maine Foods reported a surprise profit for its fiscal second quarter, sending the stock up more than 2% after-hours trading. The company posted earnings per share of 25 cents on revenue of $347.3 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 8 cents pre share on revenue of $333.5 million. The company's egg-dozen sales grew by 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Myriad Genetics — Shares of the biotechnology company rose nearly 2% on news Myriad will explore "strategic alternatives" for its autoimmune business. The company is also restructuring its international operations.

Smart Global Holdings — Smart Global posted fiscal first-quarter earnings per share that were better than expected, lifting the computer-memory manufacturer's stock up by 2.4%. Smart Global reported adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents, topping a FactSet estimate of 70 cents per share. The company also issued better-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics — Nektar shares slipped about 1% after the company announced Dr. Brian Kotzin will take over as interim chief medical officer, effective immediately, replacing current CMO Wei Lin.