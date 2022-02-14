Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Avis Budget, Arista Networks & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Avis Budget — Avis shares dipped slightly even after the car rental company posted a quarterly profit that beat analyst expectations. The company earned an adjusted $7.08 per share in its latest quarter, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $6.15 per share.

Arista Networks — Shares of Arista Networks popped more than 8% on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted an adjusted profit of 82 cents per share on revenue of $824.5 million. Analysts expected earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $790.1 million, according to StreetAccount. Arista also issued first-quarter revenue guidance that was above analyst forecasts.

Brookdale Senior Living — The retirement home operator reported a fourth-quarter EBITDA of $35.8 million, narrowly missing a StreetAccount forecast of $36.2 million. The company's revenue for the quarter came in at $643.9 million, marginally above estimates. Shares fell slightly.