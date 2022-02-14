Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Avis Budget, Arista Networks & More

By Fred Imbert, CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Avis Budget — Avis shares dipped slightly even after the car rental company posted a quarterly profit that beat analyst expectations. The company earned an adjusted $7.08 per share in its latest quarter, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $6.15 per share.

Arista Networks — Shares of Arista Networks popped more than 8% on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted an adjusted profit of 82 cents per share on revenue of $824.5 million. Analysts expected earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $790.1 million, according to StreetAccount. Arista also issued first-quarter revenue guidance that was above analyst forecasts.

Brookdale Senior Living — The retirement home operator reported a fourth-quarter EBITDA of $35.8 million, narrowly missing a StreetAccount forecast of $36.2 million. The company's revenue for the quarter came in at $643.9 million, marginally above estimates. Shares fell slightly.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsEconomyfinancestock markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us