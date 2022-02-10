Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zillow, Expedia, Cloudflare and More

By Yun Li, CNBC

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Expedia — Shares of the travel company jumped more than 5% in extended trading after a better-than-expected earnings report. Expedia posted adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, higher than a Refinitiv estimate of 69 cents. The company said the impact from the pandemic was less severe and of shorter duration than previous waves.

Zillow Group — The real estate company saw its shares soaring 14% in after-hours trading after a revenue beat. Zillow reported revenue of $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter, topping Wall Street's expectations, according to Refinitiv. "Zillow has a rock-solid financial foundation and a core IMT business in which we are reporting record profits today," said Zillow co-founder and CEO Rich Barton.

Cloudflare — Shares of the web security company jumped about 5% in extended trading after its quarterly earnings and revenue came in stronger than expected. Cloudflare also announced that it acquired Vectrix to assist businesses in gaining control of their applications.

Upwork — The freelancer platform's stock dropped 8% in after-hours trading even after its quarterly revenue beat expectations. Upwork reported sales of $137 million, higher than a Refinitiv estimate of $132 million. It reported a quarterly loss of 5 cents per share, matching analysts' expectations.

