Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Tesla, United, Carvana and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle maker rose 4% in extended trading after a better-than-expected earnings report. Tesla posted earnings of $3.22 per share on revenue of $18.76 billion. Analysts expected a profit of $2.26 per share on revenue of $17.8 billion, according to Refinitiv.

United Airlines — The airline stock rose 5.6% after hours despite first-quarter results missing estimates. United reported an adjusted first-quarter loss of $4.24 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a loss per share of $4.22 on revenue of $7.68 billion. However, United issued its strongest second-quarter guidance in history and said it expects to be profitable in 2022.

CSX — Shares of the rail transportation company added 2.2% in extended trading after a quarterly revenue beat. CSX posted revenue of $3.41 billion versus $3.3 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.

Carvana — Shares sunk about 24% after hours following a wider-than-expected loss per share. Carvana posted a loss of $2.89 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.44 per share.

Lam Research — The semiconductor stock fell 1.8% in extended trading after a weak quarterly report. Lam Research reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of $7.40 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $7.51 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion, according to Refinitiv.