Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nvidia, Twitter and More

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the bell.

Nvidia — The chip stock dropped more than 6% after Nvidia's guidance for the second quarter showed lighter-than-expected revenue. The company said in a press release that sanctions on Russia and lockdowns in China would amount to a $500 million hit for the quarter. Nvidia did beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter.

Twitter — Shares of Twitter rose more than 7% after Elon Musk increased his financial commitment for a takeover bid. The stock is still trading well below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share.

Snowflake — The software stock slid 13% despite posting a first-quarter beat for revenue. Snowflake's forecast for adjusted operating margin was lighter than expected.

Williams-Sonoma — Shares of the retailer surged 17% after Williams-Sonoma topped expectations for the first quarter. The company reported $3.50 in adjusted earnings per share on $1.89 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating $2.90 in earnings per share on $1.81 billion of revenue. Comparable sales rose faster than expected at Pottery Barn and West Elm.

Nutanix — Shares of the tech company sank 28% after the company's fiscal fourth-quarter guidance called for an unexpected decline in revenue relative to the third quarter. The company cited supply chain and staffing issues as challenges.