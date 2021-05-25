Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nordstrom — The retail stock dropped roughly 7% in after-hours trading after missing analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations. Nordstrom reported a quarterly loss of $1.05 per share, while analysts expected a loss of 57 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company's quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion beat the Street's projection of $2.9 billion.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Urban Outfitters — Shares of the retailer jumped about 6% in extended trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Urban Outfitters posted first-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share, topping analysts' estimate of 17 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $927.4 million, which exceeded Wall Street's $900.1 million expectation.

Zscaler — The security company stock surged 8% after hours following better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results. Zscaler reported earnings of 15 cents per share compared with 7 cents per share expected, and revenue of $176.4 million, higher than $163.7 million estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Agilent Technologies — The manufacturing stock rose about 3% in after-hours trading after posting second-quarter adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share compared with the Street's estimate of 83 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Agilent's quarterly revenue also topped analysts' projection at $1.5 billion versus $1.4 billion expected.