Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Interactive Brokers & More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

United Airlines — Shares of United added about 2% in after-hours trading following the airline's better-than-expected financial results as travel rebounded in the third quarter. United posted a loss of $1.02 per share, narrower than the $1.67 loss per share expected, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue also came in higher than estimated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Netflix — Netflix shares whipsawed in extended trading after the streaming giant beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and subscriber growth. The company reported profit of $3.19 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus of $2.56 per share. Netflix also saw 4.4 million global paid net subscriber additions in the third quarter, solidly beating the StreetAccount estimate of 3.84 million.

Interactive Brokers — Shares of Interactive Brokers fell about 1% after hours despite an earnings beat. The financial services company reported profit of 78 cents per share versus 76 cents expected, according to Refinitiv.

Money Report

Business 11 mins ago

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says Social Media Companies Must Take Responsibility Instead of Waiting for Laws

Technology 24 mins ago

Theranos Boasted of ‘Highest Levels of Accuracy' in Mailings to Rupert Murdoch and Other Investors

Omnicom Group — Omnicom Group shares slipped more than 3% during extended trading following the media company's third-quarter results. The company earned $1.65 per share compared to the $1.37 analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting. Revenue came in at $3.44 billion, slightly short of the expected $3.46 billion.

Brinker International — Shares of Brinker International declined 10% after the company issued preliminary financial results for its fiscal first quarter. "The covid surge starting in August exacerbated the industry-wide labor and commodity challenges and impacted our margins and bottom line more than we anticipated," CEO Wyman Roberts said in a statement. The Chili's parent now expects adjusted earnings of 34 cents, compared to the 69 cents Wall Street was expecting. Brinker International will post results on November 3.

—CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsfinanceU.S. Marketswall streetEarnings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us