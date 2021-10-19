Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Interactive Brokers & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

United Airlines — Shares of United added about 2% in after-hours trading following the airline's better-than-expected financial results as travel rebounded in the third quarter. United posted a loss of $1.02 per share, narrower than the $1.67 loss per share expected, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue also came in higher than estimated.

Netflix — Netflix shares whipsawed in extended trading after the streaming giant beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and subscriber growth. The company reported profit of $3.19 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus of $2.56 per share. Netflix also saw 4.4 million global paid net subscriber additions in the third quarter, solidly beating the StreetAccount estimate of 3.84 million.

Interactive Brokers — Shares of Interactive Brokers fell about 1% after hours despite an earnings beat. The financial services company reported profit of 78 cents per share versus 76 cents expected, according to Refinitiv.

Omnicom Group — Omnicom Group shares slipped more than 3% during extended trading following the media company's third-quarter results. The company earned $1.65 per share compared to the $1.37 analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting. Revenue came in at $3.44 billion, slightly short of the expected $3.46 billion.

Brinker International — Shares of Brinker International declined 10% after the company issued preliminary financial results for its fiscal first quarter. "The covid surge starting in August exacerbated the industry-wide labor and commodity challenges and impacted our margins and bottom line more than we anticipated," CEO Wyman Roberts said in a statement. The Chili's parent now expects adjusted earnings of 34 cents, compared to the 69 cents Wall Street was expecting. Brinker International will post results on November 3.

—CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.