Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: GameStop, Lucid Group, RH & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer slid 4% in extended trading Wednesday following the company's third-quarter results. GameStop said its net loss grew to $105.4 million, up from $18.8 million a year earlier.

Lucid Group — Lucid's stock declined more than 6% after the company announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering. The offering, which is subject to market and other conditions, would be for $1.75 billion.

Rent the Runway — Shares of the clothing rental company declined 9% after Rent the Runway posted a wider-than-expected loss during the third quarter. The company's net loss during the period nearly doubled to $87.8 million, up from $44.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.

RH — The retailer's stock jumped 11% after the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates during the third quarter. RH earned $7.03 per share, excluding items, on $1.01 billion in revenue. The Street was expecting $6.63 per share on $984 million in revenue, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

