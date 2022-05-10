Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Coinbase, Roblox, Electronic Arts and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Coinbase — Shares sunk 11.5% in extended trading after Coinbase reported first-quarter revenue below expectations. Coinbase posted revenue of $1.17 billion versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. The company said lower crypto asset prices and market volatility impacted first-quarter results.

Electronic Arts — The stock rose 2.2% after hours despite Electronic Arts narrowly missing Wall Street's revenue estimates. The video game company reported quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected revenue of $1.77 billion on average.

Roblox — Shares dropped 6.9% in extended trading after the video game company missed analyst projections on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported a first-quarter loss of 27 cents per share on revenue of $631 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 21 cents per share on revenue of $645 million, according to Refinitiv.

Unity Software — The stock plunged 31.6% in extended trading after the video game software company posted revenue below expectations. Unity Software reported $320 million in revenue in the first quarter, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $322 million.

Wynn Resorts — The hotel and casino operator stock fell marginally after hours following a weaker-than-expected quarterly report. Wynn posted an adjusted loss of $1.21 per share while analysts expected $1.15, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $953 million versus the consensus estimate of $986 million.

SoFi — The stock rose 1% after hours following a plunge of 12% in the regular trading session, after SoFi accidentally released quarterly results early. SoFi posted better-than-expected numbers on the top and bottom lines, but issued weaker-than-expected forward guidance.

Occidental Petroleum — The stock fell 1% despite a better-than-expected quarterly report. Occidental reported first-quarter earnings of $2.12 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.03 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion, according to Refinitiv.