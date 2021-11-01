Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chegg, Clorox, Avis and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Chegg — Shares of Chegg sunk more than 25% in extended trading after a weaker-than-expected quarterly report. The education technology company reported revenue of $171.9 million versus $174.5 million estimated, according to Refinitiv. Chegg also missed subscriber estimates.

Clorox — Clorox shares rose over 5% after hours following an earnings beat. The consumer products company reported an adjusted profit of $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Avis Budget Group — Shares of Avis Budget Group rose nearly 5% in after-hours trading following a strong third-quarter earnings report. The parent company of car rental brands reported adjusted earnings per share of $10.74, much higher than the Refinitiv consensus of $6.52 per share. Revenue came in higher-than-expected at $3 billion versus $2.715 billion estimated. Avis also announced a $1 billion increase to the company's existing share repurchase authorization.

NXP Semiconductors — NXP Semiconductors shares whipsawed during extended trading after reporting a slight quarterly revenue beat. The chipmaker reported revenue of $2.86 billion, while analysts expected revenue of $2.85 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Simon Property Group — Simon Property Group shares gained 3% in extended trading after the mall owner beat earnings expectations soundly. The company reported earnings of $2.07 per share versus $1.09 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitv. The company's revenue also came in higher than expected.