Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Source: Charge Point

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared with the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

American Eagle Outfitters — Shares of the retailer declined 7% during extended trading after American Eagle's quarter was in-line with estimates. The company earned 35 cents per share, excluding items, on $1.51 billion in revenue.

Box Inc. — Shares of Box gained 6% after the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates during the fourth quarter. The company earned 24 cents per share excluding items on $233 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 23 cents on $229 million in revenue.

Pure Storage — Pure Storage shares jumped 11% following the company's fourth-quarter earnings. Pure Storage earned 36 cents per share on $708.6 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting the company to earn 26 cents per share on $630.9 million in revenue.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect Pure Storage's fourth-quarter results.

