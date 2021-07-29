Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Pinterest, Gilead & More

Check out the companies making headlines Thursday after the bell:

Amazon — Amazon shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading after the company reported its first revenue miss in three years and gave weak third-quarter guidance. For the three months ending Sept. 30, Amazon said it expects to book sales between $106 billion and $112 billion, well below consensus estimates of $119.2 billion.

Skyworks Solutions — The California-based semiconductor company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings per share of $2.15, just ahead of the $2.14 per share anticipated by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenues also just managed to top estimates. The company's stock dropped 5% in the overnight session despite the company's strong fiscal fourth-quarter guidance.

Gilead Sciences — The biopharmaceutical company saw its equity fall just over 2% even after it leapt to a profit in the second quarter. Gilead said its sales increase 21% thanks to demand for its therapies like Covid-19 treatment remdesivir and its hepatitis C virus products. Its net profit was $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.34 billion a year earlier.

T-Mobile — Shares of T-Mobile dipped more than 2% in extended trading after the telecommunication company posted a modest beat on revenues during the second quarter. Sales increased 13% to $19.95 billion compared with the $19.34 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Pinterest — Pinterest shares tanked 16% in extended trading after the social media service reported monthly active user figures below Wall Street's expectations for its second-quarter earnings. The company also said it expects that third-quarter revenues will grow in the "low-40% range" year over year, below where some analysts had forecast.