Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, RH, Oracle and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.
Adobe — Shares plunged more than 10% after the software company issued soft guidance. Adobe issued a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast in a range between $5.50 billion to $5.55 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG had estimated $5.61 billion in revenue. Guidance for adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.63 to $4.68 per share, while analysts had expected $4.67 per share. Meanwhile, third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue beat estimates.
Oracle — The cloud software company advanced nearly 6% after raising its revenue guidance. The company announced during its analyst day on Thursday that it estimates 2026 revenue of at least $66 billion, higher than prior guidance for $65 billion and analysts' forecast for $64.8 billion, per FactSet.
Neurocrine Biosciences — The neuroscience-focused biopharma company lost more than 2%. Neurocrine Biosciences reported that its investigational drug luvadaxistat, a schizophrenia treatment, failed to reach primary endpoints in a phase 2 study.
RH — The home furnishings company surged nearly 19% after posting a top- and bottom-line beat in for the fiscal second quarter. RH reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share on $830 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had called for $1.56 earnings per share and revenue of $825 million.
Aptiv PLC — Shares of the auto parts company added 1.7%. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed CEO Kevin Clark purchased nearly 30,000 shares earlier this week.
—CNBC's Nick Wells contributed reporting.
