Stock trading app eToro pops 40% in Nasdaq debut after pricing IPO above its expected range

The stock and crypto trading app raised almost $310 million in its IPO late Tuesday, selling shares above the expected range.

IPOs looked poised for a rebound when President Donald Trump returned to office in January, but tariff concerns put the market on hold.

Shares of stock brokerage platform eToro popped in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday after the company raised almost $310 million in its IPO.

The stock opened at $69.69, or 34% above its initial offering price. The company's market cap swelled to $5.6 billion at the open from $4.2 billion at the IPO price. Shares were last up more than 40%.

The Israel-based company sold nearly 6 million shares at $52 each, above the expected range of $46 to $50. Almost 6 million additional shares were sold by existing investors. At the IPO price, the company was valued at roughly $4.2 billion.

Many investors hope that the Robinhood competitor can recharge interest in IPOs after an extended drought. Many had hoped President Donald Trump's new term in office would usher that in. CoreWeave tested demand in March, but eToro, online lender Klarna and ticket reseller StubHub were among the companies that shelved plans as tariff uncertainty and macroeconomic worries drained investor appetite.

Etoro isn't the only company attempting to test the waters. Fintech company Chime filed its prospectus with the SEC on Tuesday, while digital physical therapy company Hinge Health kickstarted IPO roadshow, and said in a filing it aims to raise up to $437 million in its impending offering.

