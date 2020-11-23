Stock Market Live Updates: Dow Futures Up 170, Another Effective Vaccine, Travel Stocks Rise

Wall Street was set for a solid start to Monday's session following a positive coronavirus vaccine-related announcement that lifted market sentiment. The move higher on Monday comes after the major averages struggled last week amid an increase in Covid-19 infections in the U.S.

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman told Axios that the presidential election is over and that the "country should move on." Schwarzman, a close ally and supporter of President Donald Trump, was part of a group of CEOs that met earlier this month to discuss how to respond to Trump's failure to concede the election to Joe Biden. The Financial Times reported that Schwarzman defended Trump's effort to legally challenge the vote counts in several states during that meeting.

— Jesse Pound

Goldman Sachs cut its economic outlook for the current quarter and first quarter of 2021 amid a new wave of Covid-19 infections and fresh lockdown restrictions.

"The rapid and broad-based resurgence of the coronavirus has led us to downgrade our Q4 and Q1 GDP forecasts," Jan Hatzius, Goldman's chief U.S. economist, said in a note. "The pace of recovery would likely slow in the winter months, with a lack of fiscal support and a deteriorating virus situation pointing to significant downside risks."

The bank now expects a 3.5% annualized GDP growth in the fourth quarter, down from 4.5% previously. And the growth rate in the first quarter of 2021 is expected by the firm to be just 1%, compared to 3.5% previously.

— Yun Li

Regeneron's Covid-19 antibody treatment was authorized on Saturday for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. This treatment was taken by President Donald Trump when he contracted the virus.

"Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our health care system," said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn.

Shares of Regeneron were up by 3.6% in the premarket Monday.

—Fred Imbert, Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

The IHS Markit flash euro zone PMI composite output index came in at 45.1 for November, down from 50 in October firmly in contraction territory. The index, which measures both services and manufacturing activity, hit its lowest level in six months.

Readings below 50 represent a decline in business activity. The measure captures a new round of economic restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the pandemic in many countries including France and Germany.

— Jesse Pound, Silvia Amaro

Merck announced Monday it will acquire privately held OncoImmune for $425 million in cash, giving the company the rights to a drug showing promising results when used to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

The drug, CD24Fc, reduced the risk of respiratory failure or death by more than 50% in patients hospitalized with Covid-19, Merck said.

"The results are remarkable," Merck's research chief, Dr. Roger Perlmutter, said in a telephone interview.

Merck shares were up nearly 2% in the premarket.

—Fred Imbert, Meg Tirrell

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Monday said an interim analysis of clinical trials showed its coronavirus vaccine has an average efficacy of 70% in preventing the virus.

It comes after a string of encouraging vaccine results in recent weeks. Pfizer and Moderna reported preliminary results showing that their respective Covid vaccines were both more than 90% effective.

— Sam Meredith, Yun Li

U.S. stock futures kicked off the holiday shortened week with solid gains following the release of more positive data related to a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 179 points higher, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.3%.

AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine candidate had an average efficacy of 70%, with one dosing regimen showing effectiveness of 90%. The company is developing the vaccine with the University of Oxford.

That follows late-stage trial data from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna showing that their respective Covid-19 vaccines were around 95% effective. To be sure, the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the U.S., raising concern over more states and cities imposing lockdown measures.

—Fred Imbert