Stock Market Live Updates: Dow Futures Dip 150, Amazon Jumps 2%, Tesla Soars 13% After S&P Inclusion

This is CNBC's markets live blog that will be updated throughout the day.

Shares of Tesla jumped 14% during premarket trading on Tuesday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said Monday night that the electric vehicle company will join the S&P 500. Speculation had been growing that Tesla would soon join the benchmark index after it first qualified for inclusion in July, but the company was passed over during the index's September quarterly rebalance.

Given Tesla's size — its market cap stood at $387 billion as of Monday's close — S&P Dow Jones Indices said it was considering whether to add the company all at once, or in two separate tranches.

Tesla will join the S&P 500 prior to the open on Dec. 21. The company that it will replace has not yet been announced.

— Pippa Stevens

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell early Tuesday a day after both benchmarks closed at records. Dow futures dipped 155 points, indicating an opening loss of about 170 points. S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%, boosted by a 2% jump in Amazon shares in premarket trading.

— Yun Li