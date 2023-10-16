Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street look towards busy earnings week: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were flat Monday night as the third-quarter earnings season gains momentum.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 16 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.03% and 0.01%, respectively.

The major averages all closed in the green during Monday's main trading session. Although Treasury yields climbed higher — which typically puts downward pressure on equities — stocks posted gains as investors became optimistic about corporate earnings. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 4.7% on Monday. Nonetheless, the yield on the 10-year Treasury is still more than 10 basis points lower than its 16-year highs from earlier in the month. Small caps also rallied Monday, with the Russell 2000 rising 1.6%.

A total of 53 companies in the S&P 500, or about 11% of the index, are scheduled to report results this week. Five names in the Dow will also be releasing their results. Key reports on Tuesday morning include Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin.

"If the economy is going to re-accelerate, which it is doing, and if profits growth is going to re-accelerate, which it is doing, then small caps should lead the way. That's what history says," Richard Bernstein, CEO of Richard Bernstein Advisors, told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Monday. "And so I think there's a little element of rationality, returning to the equity market, and this market is starting to broaden out a little bit."

Several financial names kicked off earnings season to a strong start, including Charles Schwab on Monday and JPMorgan Chase on Friday. This has helped improve market sentiment amid concerns surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The conflict in the Middle East has sparked concerns that tensions in the region may escalate to some of the biggest oil producers, notably Iran.

The grim geopolitical and inflation worries have raised market negativity, "but they are also the wall of worry that ascending stock prices scale," said George Ball, chairman at Sanders Morris Harris.

In addition to Tuesday's earnings reports, Wall Street will also be keeping an eye out for fresh economic data. Retail sales and industrial production data for September will be released before the bell. October's housing market index and business leaders survey numbers are also scheduled to be announced Tuesday morning.

Nelson Peltz's hedge fund Trian builds stake in Allstate

Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management has created a stake in insurance company Allstate, according to a report from Reuters. Allstate has struggled with the fallout from various natural disasters, the most recent of which include the Maui wildfire in Hawaii.

The move could increase the pressure on CEO Tom Wilson. The company has posted five quarters of losses.

Allstate shares jumped 3.8% Monday during after hours trading.

Forget Monday. Gold has been impressive lately, Strategas says

Forget about Monday's 0.5% slide in the price of gold.

What's been impressive is how well the gold price has held up in the face of soaring interest rates and a bull market in the U.S. dollar, Strategas Securities' head of technical analysis Chris Verrone wrote to clients early Monday.

Gold last week notched its fourth best weekly advance over the past 10 years, Verrone wrote, and the precious metal has proven remarkably resilient in the face of 10-year Treasury yields jumping 4.5 percentage points since mid-2020, inflation-adjusted yields rising 3.75 points, fed funds 5.5 points higher and the dollar climbing 20%. Meanwhile, gold is unchanged since then. "Impressive, all things considered," Strategas said.

