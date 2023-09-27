Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street enters final innings of losing month and quarter: Live updates

Stock futures were near flat Wednesday night as investors readied for the final trading days of what's shaping up to be a weak month and quarter.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 24 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both added 0.1%.

Micron Technology slid more than 3% after the bell after offering weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. Peloton Interactive jumped more than 16% following news that the company was entering a five-year partnership to make content for Lululemon.

The moves follow a mixed session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.02% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Dow finished 0.2% lower. Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a level not seen in more than 15 years in the session.

Friday marks the end of what has been a tough trading month and quarter. As of Wednesday's close, the Dow is poised to end 3.4% down on the month and 2.5% lower in the quarter. The S&P 500 is slated to finish the month down 5.2% and the quarter off by about 4%. The Nasdaq is on pace to finish the month and quarter losing 6.7% and 5%, respectively.

Investors will watch for economic data on jobless claims, home sales and the GDP on Thursday, before turning attention to the latest personal consumption expenditures price index reading due Friday. The PCE reading is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric.

The "equity market needs reprieve on the rates front to move higher, and the Fed needs to downshift from their hawkish position for that to happen," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. "PCE and other inflation data will be critical."

Traders will also pay attention to Nike's earnings report expected after the bell Thursday.

High yield bonds are looking attractive. Proceed carefully, warns Wells Fargo strategist

Investors playing in the high yield bond space would do well to be picky when adding exposure to their portfolios, says Scott Wren of Wells Fargo.

"At this point in the cycle, we do not want to overweight, or for that matter evenweight, high-yield bonds in portfolios," wrote the firm's senior global market strategist in a Wednesday note. The sector generally isn't the best place for overexposure, especially when the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates high and recession risk rises, he said.

But pockets of opportunity await discerning investors at the top rung of the high-yield space.

"The [high yield] sector has seen a growing concentration of double-B-rated companies," Wren wrote, noting investors should be selective and stick with the highest quality or BB-rated issuers. "This segment has historically had lower default rates than the rest of its HY brethren."

-Darla Mercado

Stocks head for losing week, month and quarter

Friday marks the end of the trading week, month and quarter. To put it simply, it's not looking good for the three major indexes.

Here's where the three stand, with just two trading days left:

The Dow:

Week to date: down 1.2%

Month to date: down 3.4%

Quarter to date: down 2.5%

The S&P 500:

Week to date: down 1.1%

Month to date: down 5.2%

Quarter to date: down 4%

The Nasdaq Composite:

Week to date: down 0.9%

Month to date: down 6.7%

Quarter to date: down 5%

Despite the broad losses, all three indexes are still up on the year, underscoring the strength of the rally seen in the first half of the year.

— Alex Harring

Energy is the top sector for the third quarter

There are still two more trading sessions left in the third quarter, and the energy sector is the big winner thus far.

Energy is up 13.5% for the quarter, propelled by a sharp rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures are up 32% in the quarter, its best performance since the first quarter of 2022. U.S. oil is also up 12% in September, on track for its fourth consecutive monthly gain – a first since May 2022.

Leaders in the energy sector of the S&P 500 include Marathon Petroleum, which is up 30.7% in the quarter. Halliburton and Phillips 66 follow close behind, both up roughly 27% for the period.

Not all energy names are attending the party. Natural gas players Kinder Morgan and EQT are both down more than 3% in the quarter. Those declines arrive alongside a 1.2% fall for natural gas in the period.

— Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading:

Micron Technology — The chip stock dropped 4% in extended trading after Micron offered weaker-than-expected earnings guidance for the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive — The stationary bike manufacturer popped 16% after announcing a five-year partnership to develop content for Lululemon.

Duckhorn Portfolio — The luxury wine producer lost 2.8% after giving full-year guidance that was worse than analysts anticipated.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures trade higher

Stock futures traded slightly higher shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all up about 0.2%.

— Alex Harring