Stock Futures Rise Slightly After Second-Straight Negative Session

Stock futures ticked higher on Monday evening as Wall Street sought stability after another down day for stocks.

Futures for the S&P 500 inched upward by 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures also added 0.1%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43 points, or 0.1%.

The moves in futures followed a second-straight decline for the major averages. The Dow lost 184 points, or 0.57%. The S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.02%.

The market has given back some of its summer gains after recent comments by Federal Reserve officials made clear that the central bank aims to continue its rate hikes, even if they cause economic pain.

"Investors are coming to terms with the idea that the Fed is serious about curbing inflation, even as recent data suggests inflation is starting to decline," said Rod von Lipsey, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

"We believe the market's summer rally was ephemeral and continue to recommend that investors remain selective and focus on defensive stock sectors like health care and dividend-paying stocks," von Lipsey added.

On Tuesday, investors will get several updates on the state of the economy, including the FHFA home price index for June, the Conference Board's consumer confidence survey for August, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' job openings release for July.

Market breadth improved on Monday

Even though Monday was another negative day for stocks, the moves under the surface showed a more orderly market than on Friday.

Declining stocks on the New York Stock Exchange outnumbered advancing names on a 2-to-1 basis.

That is not a great results for bulls looking for a rebound, but it is an improvement over the 6-to-1 ratio from Friday.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes

Oil prices rebounding in late August

After falling for much of July and August, the price of oil is starting to make a comeback.

Oil prices settled up more than 4% on Monday, and futures for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude is now trading above $96 per barrel again.

The volatility in oil prices reflects uncertainty about supply, with the Russia invasion of Ukraine ongoing and OPEC+ considering output cuts, and demand, with growing concerns about a global recession.

Lower oil prices were also a major reason for cooler inflation readings for the U.S. in recent weeks.

— Jesse Pound

Summer gains slip away

Monday's market decline deepened the major averages' losses for August.

With just two sessions to go in August, here's where the averages stand for the month and relative to key levels.

The Dow is:

down 2.27% for the month

7.39% above its June low

The S&P 500 is:

down 2.41% for the month

9.92% above its June low

The Nasdaq Composite is:

down 3.01% for the month

12.88% above its June low

— Jesse Pound