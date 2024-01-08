Stock futures inch lower Monday night following Nasdaq rally: Live updates

U.S. stock futures inched lower Monday night after the major averages popped to start the week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 41 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.08% and 0.12%, respectively.

Those moves come after a strong trading session for equities. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite on Monday rallied more than 1% and 2%, respectively, as mega-cap tech stocks bounced from last week's declines. Nvidia shares reached an all-time high after climbing 6.4%.

Even the 30-stock Dow ended the day more than 200 points higher, or 0.6%. The index overcame a sharp drop in Boeing shares following news over the weekend that the company's aircraft would be temporarily grounded.

Mega-cap tech stocks outperformed as investors bought the dip after last week's selloff. Investors were worried major names such as Apple could underperform after their market leadership last year, but other traders expect the outlook for tech stocks remains bright.

"The market's really trying to figure out how many cuts we're going to have this year, and for us, we believe that more equities will see all-time highs at the end of 2024," said AJ Oden, global investment strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank. "And the reason for that is we believe that technology will have a pretty strong year, and that'll sort of add to that that tailwind that we're seeing in equities into the end of the year."

Later this week, investors will parse through a pair of key inflation readings to gain clarity into the path forward for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The December consumer price index is set for release Thursday, followed by the producer price index on Friday.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman says rate hikes likely over, but it’s not yet time to cut

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman indicated that the central bank's interest rate hikes are likely done – but she added that she's not prepared to begin trimming.

Bowman spoke at a community bankers conference in South Carolina on Monday, where she highlighted the Fed's progress on reining in inflation through tight policy.

"Based on this progress, my view has evolved to consider the possibility that the rate of inflation could decline further with the policy rate held at the current level for some time," she said in prepared remarks.

If inflation continues to decline toward the Fed's stated 2% goal, Bowman noted "it will eventually become appropriate" to begin the process of dialing back rates.

However, the central bank still has work to do before cuts begin, she said. "In my view, we are not yet at that point," Bowman added.

-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Unity Software — Unity Software shares jumped more than 3% after the maker of game engines used in the Angry Birds and Pokémon Go video games said it's cutting 25% of its workforce, or about 1,800 workers.

Microchip Technology — Microchip Technology shares dropped more than 3% after the microcontroller maker cut its fiscal third-quarter revenue forecast, citing a "weakening economic environment." The company expects a 22% revenue decline in its third quarter, compared to prior guidance of a 15% and 20% drop.

JetBlue Airways — JetBlue shares rose more than 1% after the company said President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty will succeed Robin Hayes as CEO effective Feb. 12.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open lower

— Sarah Min