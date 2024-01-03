Dow futures tick higher as Wall Street tries to rebound from another losing session: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Thursday as Wall Street tried to find some traction following another tough session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up by 80 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were unchanged, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked 0.4% lower.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance added more than 2% before the bell after the pharmacy operator posted a fiscal first-quarter earnings beat.

Wall Street is coming off a dismal trading session, with the Dow losing nearly 300 points and the Nasdaq Composite posting its fourth straight loss. The S&P 500 also fell sharply.

Mega-cap tech stocks such as Apple are underperforming to start the year as overstretched valuations and uncertainty around when the Federal Reserve will begin to cut rates have investors worried that markets have gotten overly optimistic.

Apple shares are down more than 4% this week. The tech giant on Thursday was downgraded by Piper Sandler two days after Barclays lowered its rating on the tech giant. Apple stock fell 0.7% in premarket trading.

The recent performance on Wall Street comes in stark contrast to how the market ended 2023. The S&P 500 ended last year up more than 24% while enjoying its best weekly win streak going back to 2004.

"You've got positioning, you've got sentiment, all of that is pretty stretched," Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday. "And I think after this really strong finish to the year that we've had, we're just due for some of the give back."

On Thursday, the latest ADP report release showed that jobs grew stronger than expected in December. Companies added 164,000 jobs for the month, higher than the 130,000 Dow Jones estimate.

Jobless claims total 202,000, well below estimate

The pace of layoffs decelerated in the final full week of 2023, a sign that the labor market is still tight, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 30 totaled 202,000, a decline of 18,000 from the previous period and below the Dow Jones estimate for 219,000. The four-week moving average, which accounts for weekly volatility, declined to 207,750, a drop of 4,750.

Continuing claims, which run a week behind, fell by 31,000 to 1.855 million, below the FactSet estimate for 1.878 million.

—Jeff Cox

ADP report shows stronger than expected job growth in December

Private payroll growth topped estimates for growth in December, according to an ADP report Thursday showing a still-vibrant labor market.

Companies added 164,000 for the month, better than the downwardly revised 101,000 for December and the 130,000 estimate from Dow Jones. Leisure and hospitality led the way with 59,000 new jobs while construction added 24,000. Small businesses were the biggest job creators, as those with fewer than 50 employees added 74,000.

The reports comes a day ahead of the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls release, which is expected to show an increase of 170,000.

—Jeff Cox

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket

Check out some of the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

APA — The oil producer fell 5% after it said it would buy Permian Basin producer Callon Petroleum in a $4.5 billion all-stock transaction, including debt. Callon saw shares jump more than 4% in premarket.

Eli Lilly — Eli Lilly said Thursday it launched a website to allow patients access to weight loss drugs via a telehealth provider. These drugs include recently approved Zepbound. Shares rose more than 1%.

Yeti — The drinkware brand saw shares drop more than 6% in premarket after a Canaccord Genuity downgrade to hold from buy.

Cal-Maine Foods — Shares of the egg company fell more than 4% after Cal-Maine reported its fiscal second quarter results.

Mobileye Global — Shares of the autonomous driving tech company plunged 28% in premarket trading after the firm forecast preliminary fiscal 2024 revenue below estimates.

— Yun Li

Eli Lilly launches direct-to-consumer platform to access weight loss drugs

Eli Lilly said Thursday it launched a website to allow patients access to weight loss drugs via a telehealth provider. These drugs include recently approved Zepbound.

"We're used to buying consumer goods directly from manufacturers all the time on online websites," CEO David Ricks told NBC News. "It really hasn't been an option that's been provided before" for prescription drugs.

Eli Lilly shares were up around 1% in the premarket following the news.

— Fred Imbert

Walgreens ticks higher after earnings beat

Walgreens shares were up more than 2% in the premarket after the pharmacy operator posted fiscal first -quarter earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations.

The company earned and adjusted 66 cents per share on revenue of $36.71 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 61 cents per share on revenue of $34.86 billion. To be sure, Walgreens cut its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share from 48 cents per share.

— Fred Imbert

Shares of egg producer Cal-Maine Foods slide

Cal-Maine Foods slid more than 5% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results. The company earned 35 cents per share on revenue of $523 million, though it wasn't clear if those numbers were comparable to LSEG estimates.

The company also said it expects bird flu to continue to "affect the overall supply of eggs until the layer hen flock is fully replenished. The layer hen flock five-year monthly average for the month of December from 2018 through 2022 was 330.1 million hens."

— Fred Imbert

Zuckerberg sells Meta shares

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold more than $400 million in Meta shares at the end of last year, cashing in on a stellar 2023 performance for the social media stock. Shares of Meta more than doubled last year, recovering from a tough 2022. The sale was part of a trading plan that was previously in place.

— Fred Imbert

Ford raising F-150 Lighting prices

Ford is increasing the price of some of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks. For an entry level Pro model, the company is now charging at least $54,995, up from $49,995, For its Platinum Black, it raised starting prices to $97,995 from $92,995.

Ford shares were up about 1% in the premarket.

— Fred Imbert

Caixin China December services PMI expands at fastest rate since July

A private survey showed services activity continued to grow in China in December, with foreign demand for the country's services also rising.

The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index rose to 52.9 in December compared with 51.5 in November, climbing for a 12th straight month. The survey also noted that the rate of growth was the fastest since July.

"Growth momentum across China's service sector continued to revive at the end of 2023," according to the survey report. "Employment registered a subtle uptick as businesses exercised caution in hiring. But the slight expansion was sufficient to absorb new orders, keeping backlogs of work unchanged."

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a reading below that level points to a contraction.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Hong Kong's business activity improves at fastest pace since April

Business activity in Hong Kong's private sector improved at the fastest pace since April, according to S&P Global.

The city's purchasing managers' index rose to 51.3 in December, higher than the 50.1 seen in November.

The S&P Global report noted that new business and output in Hong Kong returned to growth, though foreign demand conditions remained subdued.

"The improvement in overall sales nevertheless supported faster employment growth, while firms also raised their inventory holdings amid softening cost pressures," the report added.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan Airlines shares plunge over 2% as markets react to collision

Shares of Japan Airlines slid as much as 2% on Thursday, before recovering slightly as Japan's markets resume trading and react to the collision of a JAL flight at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Jan. 2.

The crash occurred when the JAL flight 516 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, and claimed the lives of five of the six crew members aboard the Coast Guard plane.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday to the Japan Exchange, JAL said that the estimated loss from the aircraft collision amounted to 15 billion yen (105 million), which will be covered by insurance.

— Lim Hui Jie

Australia stocks extend slide, hit two-week lows

Australia stocks continued to slide after hitting a record high earlier this week, falling to two-week lows on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.53% to trade near 7,495 — its lowest level since Dec. 19 — retreating from an all-time high of 7,632.70 hit on Tuesday.

Aussie markets fell, tracking a somber global mood after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in December showed interest rate cuts were likely in 2024, but provided little clarity on when that might happen.

Bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no longer be raising rates have buoyed the country's stock market — but those hopes have been partly driven by the Fed's dovish shift.

The Aussie dollar strengthened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar in early trading.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

December ADP private payrolls report set for Thursday release

The December ADP private payrolls report that's set for release Thursday morning is expected to show companies added 130,000 workers last month, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. That would be an increase from 103,000 the prior month.

The report is due out 8:15 a.m. ET.

— Sarah Min

Initial jobless claims due out Thursday morning

Initial jobless claims, or the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time, is expected to have ticked up to 219,000 for the week ending Dec. 30, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. That would be slightly higher from the week prior, when initial claims totaled 218,000.

The report is set for release 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

— Sarah Min

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These companies are making the biggest moves in extended trading:

Cal-Maine Foods — Cal-Maine Foods shares dropped 6.1%. The fresh egg producer reported second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, sharply lower compared to earnings of $4.07 per share from the year-ago period. Revenue came in at $523.2 million, lower than the $801.7 million the prior year. Cal-Maine Foods said it expects a recent HPAI outbreak within its Kansas facilities will hurt the overall supply of eggs until the hen flock is replenished.

Resources Connection — Shares of the management consulting company popped 4.8%. Resources Connection posted second-quarter revenue of $163.1 million, exceeding the $161.9 million anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. On the other hand, the company's earnings of 14 cents per share was below the 17 cents earnings per share consensus estimate.

MongoDB — MongoDB shares slid about 2%. UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, and cut its price target, saying the stock will not continue on the same trajectory as last year, according to FactSet. In 2023, MongoDB shares more than doubled.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open higher Wednesday night

Stock futures opened higher Wednesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 49 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.13%, respectively.

— Sarah Min