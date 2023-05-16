Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Wall Street Focuses on Debt Ceiling Negotiations: Live Updates

Stock futures are modestly higher Tuesday night as investors awaited news of developments in the negotiations between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden on the U.S. debt ceiling.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures each gained 0.1%.

The White House said Tuesday that Biden has directed staff to meet daily on outstanding issues. The president also canceled the second leg of an upcoming international trip given the negotiations, the White House said.

"People are going to try to be anticipating what the next headline will be," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "There's a lot at stake, and, unfortunately, there's not a lot that we can sort of guess as to what will happen."

Concerns over the potential of default weighed on investors in Tuesday's regular session. The Dow led the major indexes down with a 1% drop, followed by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite with respective losses of about 0.6% and 0.2%.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated her warning that the government needs to raise the limit immediately as the country faces the possibility of defaulting as early as June 1.

Disappointing quarterly revenue and a lower forecast for full-year performance from Dow member Home Depot also soured investor sentiment in Tuesday's session. On the economic front, April retail sales were weaker than anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones.

In addition to tracking any updates on debt ceiling negotiations, investors will watch for data on housing starts and building permits on Wednesday. Retail companies Target and TJX are both slated to report quarterly earnings Wednesday morning.

Western Alliance shares rise in after-hours trading

Shares of Western Alliance jumped about 7% in extended trading after the bank said that its deposit growth for the current quarter surpassed $2 billion as of May 12.

The new data was in an investor update filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

That's an increase from the $1.8 billion in deposit growth for the quarter through May 9.

CNBC

Western Alliance shares have been on a recent upswing, up 17% over the past week – and posting a gain of 15% since this week has begun. The stock is still down nearly 47% for the year, however.

-Darla Mercado, Ethan Kraft

Keysight rises on stronger-than-expected earnings

Tech stock Keysight advanced more than 7% after the bell on the back of a strong quarterly earnings report and guidance for the current quarter.

In its fiscal second quarter, the company reported $2.12 in earnings per share without items and $1.39 billion in revenue. By comparison, analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.96 per share and revenue to come in slightly lower at $1.38 billion.

For the current quarter, the company said to expected between $2 and $2.06 in earnings per share for the current quarter, while analysts forecasted $1.96. Keysight guided revenue for the quarter to come in between $1.37 billion and $1.39 billion, a range that contains Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

— Alex Harring

Dow closes below the 50-day moving average for the first time since March 30

The Dow ended the trading session below a key threshold on Tuesday.

The 30-stock index fell 336.46 points, or 1.01%, to close at 33,012.14. It closed below its 50-day moving average level of 33,143.18, but it has slipped below that threshold on an intraday basis.

CNBC

The 50-day moving average is a short-term technical indicator of where an asset or an index is trading. A close below that level may signal a potential change toward the downside.

-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Doximity slides in post-market trading after giving weak expectations for the current quarter

Medical software stock Doximity slid more than 8% in extended trading after issuing weak guidance for the current quarter.

The company said to expect between $106.5 million and $107.5 million in revenue and between $39 million and $40 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first fiscal quarter. Both of those estimates were below consensus expectations, with analysts polled by FactSet anticipating revenue at $11.8 million and adjusted EBITDA at $45.4 million.

That overshadowed results from the fourth fiscal quarter. The company reported 20 cents in earnings per share excluding items, above the 17 cents expected by analysts. Revenue also beat expectations at $111 million compared with a $110.1 million forecast. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $48.9 million, ahead of the $45.7 consensus estimate.

For the full fiscal year, the company said to expect between $500 million and $506 million in revenue, a range that contains the Wall Street estimate of $501.8 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA for the year to come in between $216 million and $222 million, while analysts anticipate $215.7 million.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were up modestly shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all up around 0.1%.

— Alex Harring