Stock futures are little changed Wednesday night after U.S. downgrade spurs a selloff: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed Wednesday as traders contended with Fitch's recent downgrade of the United States' long-term rating.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.05%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures, meanwhile, climbed 34 points or 0.1%.

In after-hours action, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm slipped nearly 7% after the company missed analysts' expectations on fiscal third-quarter revenue and guidance for the current period. DoorDash added 4.2% after beating expectations on revenue.

Wednesday's regular trading session saw a steep selloff that weighed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down by more than 2%. It marked the worst day since February for the index, as tech stocks tumbled amid a spike in bond yields. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed lower.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Fitch Ratings cut the United States' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA late Tuesday, citing "expected fiscal deterioration" over the next three years as well as weakening governance. Previously, stocks were posting a strong string of gains, led by growth names.

"Sometimes markets need to digest a [torrent] of gains and this, coupled with a choppy seasonal backdrop, was poised for a pullback," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. "Fitch provided the rationale."

Investors are turning their focus on Thursday to tech bellwether Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon, as both will be posting results after the close. Thus far, nearly 67% of the constituents in the S&P 500 have issued their latest quarterly reports, with about 81% of those companies beating expectations, according to FactSet.

In the way of economic data, traders will be gearing up for weekly initial jobless claims, as well as durable goods orders. The main event will be Friday's July payrolls report.

Growing bullishness "now an increasing concern," Investors Intelligence warns

Through Monday's trading, at any rate, bullish "sentiment continues to show more optimism, with the reading now clearly in the initial caution zone," the weekly Investors Intelligence survey of financial newsletter editors and advisors said.



Bullish opinion grew to 57.1% of those polled, up from 55.6% a week ago and only a hair below the November 2021 peak of 57.2% that foreshadowed the January 2022 all-time high in stocks. "The bull count now exceeds the 55% initial caution level, which says to prepare a more defensive strategy," II warned.



Bearish opinion narrowed to 18.6% from 19.4% last week, while the "correction" camp, expecting a short-term pullback in prices, dropped to 24.3% from 25.0%.

The so-called "bull-bear spread" widened again, to 38.5 points — the highest since the summer of 2021 —from 36.2 points the past two weeks, and above the recent top of 36.6 points dating from the end of June 2023. In mid-May, the spread was just 21 points, and a difference above 30 points "is the first sign of elevated risk" for contrarian advisors going against the crowd, II said.

– Scott Schnipper

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures were little changed Wednesday night after a selloff leading up to the closing bell during regular trading hours.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.03%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 24 points, or 0.04%.

— Brian Evans