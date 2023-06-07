Stock Futures Are Little Changed on Wednesday Night as Rally Hesitates: Live Updates

Stock futures were flat on Wednesday evening, as investors await the next market catalyst.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 ticked lower by 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched down by 0.09%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 17 points or 0.05%.

In after-hours action, GameStop shares tumbled roughly 19%. The video game retailer fired its CEO Matthew Furlong and appointed Ryan Cohen as its executive chairman.

During the regular session Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite appeared to take a breather from their recent rally. The broad-market index closed 0.38% lower, while the Nasdaq dropped 1.29%. The 30-stock Dow was the outlier, with a gain of 0.27% or 91.74 points.

"We're in a bit of a news vacuum: Earnings are done, the debt ceiling is resolved, and we're waiting for the Fed next week," said Barbara Doran, CEO of BD8 Capital Partners on "Closing Bell: Overtime" Wednesday. "It's widely expected they will pause, but it's really going to be important what their guidance is and what the [consumer price index] number on Tuesday will be and the [producer price index]."

Indeed, investors seem to be in a holding pattern while awaiting the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting on June 13 and 14. Economic signs suggest that inflation is inching down, even as it remains above the central bank's 2% target. Wage growth, for instance, is slowing. Wages rose 5.3% on an annual basis in May, down 0.4 percentage point from April, according to data from Indeed. Markets are pricing about a 66% chance that the Fed keeps rates steady at the next meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

More economic data will arrive on Thursday morning, with weekly jobless claims and wholesale inventories due.

U.S. regional banking headwinds won't spill over to the Euro zone, JPMorgan says

Stress from the regional banking crisis in the U.S. this year isn't likely to afflict the Euro zone, according to JPMorgan.

Economist Ravi Balakrishnan wrote in a Wednesday note that European banks haven't yet felt any material headwinds from the liquidity crisis in regional banks even though they have both lower deposit insurance levels.

Balakrishnan also noted that Euro zone banks have "stickier deposits" as well as smaller downside risk for "unrecognized market-to-market losses."

"...while Euro area banks are less profitable than their US counterparts, they score better on several measures of solvency, liquidity and funding stability," Balakrishnan said.

An effective use of recent rallies? Take some profits and look for yield, says BofA's Jared Woodard

This year's hot runup for tech names presents a plum opportunity for investors to cash in some chips and invest those proceeds elsewhere, said Jared Woodard, investment and ETF strategist at Bank of America.

"Investors should use rallies in tech and other kinds of megacap growth assets to take profits and to invest in other parts of the market where there's better valuation opportunities," he said on "Closing Bell: Overtime" Wednesday evening.

"I think that the top priority for investors this year has to be to capture yield where they can, to protect against deflation and the recession we think is coming and to keep hedges in place if the stagflationary risks from 2022 prove to be a continuing threat," he added.

For yield-seeking investors, he highlighted the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). "If you're looking for income, I think these beaten-down preferreds are a top place to look," Woodard said.

GameStop slides nearly 20% after ousting of chief executive Matthew Furlong

Shares of meme stock favorite GameStop slid nearly 20% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company disclosed the termination of chief executive Matthew Furlong.

The company did not provide a reason for Furlong's ousting. GameStop said board chairman Ryan Cohen would assume the role of executive chairman. A company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said Furlong was fired on Monday, but he will still receive some payments and benefits in relation to "a termination without cause."

GameStop stock has gained more than 40% from the start of the year.

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures moved little on Wednesday night, with all three major indexes opening roughly flat.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 7 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were 0.02% and 0.1% lower, respectively.

All eyes on Wall Street are seemingly fixated on the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on June 13 and 14. Weekly jobless data as well as wholesale inflation data is due out Thursday.

