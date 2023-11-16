Stock futures are little changed as investors hope to extend November gains: Live updates

Stock futures oscillated near the flatline Thursday evening as investors looked to keep this month's gains going.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked higher by 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.05%.

In after-hours action, Gap shares leapt 15% as the company posted better-than-expected results in the third quarter. Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint slid 29% after announcing a shake-up in its C-suite and cutting its forecast for third-quarter revenue.

During regular trading, the 30-stock Dow ended the session lower by 0.13%, snapping a four-session run of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.12%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.07% higher.

All three averages are on pace for weekly gains — and that would mark their third straight positive week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are up more than 2% through Thursday's close, while the Dow is on pace for a 1.9% rise.

Soft readings for October's consumer price index and the producer price index carried stocks during the week. CPI was flat from the previous month, while wholesale prices dropped 0.5% for their largest monthly decline since April 2020.

The results lifted investors' hopes that the worst of inflation — as well as the Federal Reserve's tough stance on rate policy — may be in the rearview mirror.

"It's hard sometimes in the moment to recognize when something has significantly changed, [but] I think there was a tremor on Tuesday, and things have changed," EMJ Capital founder and president Eric Jackson said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday. "The Fed has done a Punxsutawney Powell, and gone back into hibernation for I think the next six years."

The question is whether traders will be able to maintain that optimism for the remainder of the month. In November, the S&P 500 is up 7.5%, while the Dow has a 5.7% gain. The Nasdaq has leapt 9.8%.

On Friday, investors will be eyeing housing starts and building permits data for October.

Big retail ETF suffers its worst day since May as Walmart shares tumble

Shares of big retailers tumbled on Thursday, and they dragged the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) to its worst day in nearly six months.

XRT slid 3.4%, marking its worst day since May 19.

The ETF's decline arrived on the heels of Walmart's fiscal third-quarter report. The big-box retailer beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, but issued a weak forecast for the year and gave a guarded outlook on consumer spending. Shares slid 8%.

Bath & Body Works, another component of XRT, dropped nearly 7%. The retailer of soaps and candles posted adjusted earnings that beat the Street's forecasts, but came in line on revenue. Bath & Body Works noted that it had "lower sales expectations for the fiscal year."

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

6 transportation stocks to watch, according to Goldman Sachs

Lackluster volume and underwhelming margins spelled a very difficult third-quarter earnings season for the transport sector, said Goldman Sachs.

"Our general view is that volumes may be stabilizing, but the sharp bounce off the bottom type of recovery out of a freight recession may be more muted in this cycle owing to uncertainty around the consumer and the pace of shipper re-stocking trends," analyst Jordan Alliger wrote. "As such, we generally prefer those names that can do well in a lower growth volume recovery; including the rails, and parcel who stand to benefit by leveraging potentially more modest freight growth against a relatively high fixed cost base."

Alliger shared six stocks "with idiosyncratic opportunity and reasonable relative valuations" that investors should watch. These include Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, United Parcel Service, FedEX and XPO.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Michael Bloom

Emerging market equities will deliver highest returns in next decade, UBS says

Stocks, specifically emerging market equities, will deliver the highest return among major asset classes in the next decade, according to UBS.

"Aggregate earnings growth should be well supported by robust growth in companies driving technological, energy, and healthcare disruption," the bank wrote in its year-ahead outlook.

However, it clarified that equity valuations are likely to be lower due to higher interest rates.

"Global diversification will be important to navigate a deglobalizing world," the bank added. "Emerging market stocks, for example, are trading at sizable discounts to historical levels, and we expect them to deliver the highest rates of return over the next decade."

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed on Thursday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day winning streak during regular trading.

Dow futures added 25 points, or 0.07%, while S&P 500 futures climbed 0.06%. Nasdaq futures slipped 0.06%.

— Brian Evans