Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Investors Evaluate Latest Batch of Earnings

Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%.

Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including Disney, MGM, Mattel and Affirm. Disney shares gained more than 5% in after-hours trading after the company posted smaller subscriber losses and a beat on top and bottom lines.

Investors have been watching earnings season closely for insight on how companies have fared amid high inflation and clues on how they're managing going forward.

In the regular trading session, the Dow fell by 207 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 slid 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.7%.

The next phase of the 2023 rally could depend on the Federal Reserve's next steps on policy. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is easing, but rates could still rise.

"The next level that the rally could go to would be about that 4,300, that gets you back to the August high. But then once we would get to 4,300, we'd be trading at 19 and a half times earnings – that's really, really expensive, unless you have a Fed that's actively easing policy," Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer at NewEdge Wealth, told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"The technicals have certainly improved – they look better than at any time in 2022 and so we have to respect that – but from a fundamental perspective, we really see a challenge of getting anywhere north of that," she added.

On Thursday, investors are looking forward to another batch of earnings reports. Hilton, PepsiCo and Kellogg are scheduled to report their results before the bell Thursday morning. PayPal, Lyft and Expedia will report after the market closes.

In economic data, traders are also keeping an eye on weekly unemployment claims, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Tighter bank lending standards could lead to greater risk for high yield companies, says LPL's Gillum

Some companies could struggle to fulfill their existing debt as banks continue tightening their lending standards on commercial and industrial loans, LPL fixed income strategist Lawrence Gillum said in a Wednesday report.

The Federal Reserve reported earlier this week that lending officers at major domestic banks raised the threshold for commercial and industrial firms seeking credit, and that prospective borrowers also reduced their demand for loans. Commercial and industrial, or C&I loans, are short-term loans given to businesses that are often backed by company collateral. These loans are an important funding source for lower-rated companies, Gillum said, because borrowing, or issuing equity shares, can sometimes be too restrictive and costly.

According to Gillum, tighter lending could lead to higher bond yields and spreads for some companies. This increases the risk of high-yield companies defaulting on their payments and not having access to emergency financing from C&I loans if needed. That risk is only exacerbated if the economy contracts this year, Gillum added.

"While we like high yield from a strategic perspective (for investors with a longer-term time horizon), we would caution investors interested in allocating new assets to the space, as there will likely be increased volatility in the near term," Gillum wrote.

– Pia Singh



Latest earnings reports show consumers are willing to spend on experiences

Wednesday evening earnings reports are showing more evidence of consumers spending on experiences.

Revenues for Disney's parks and experiences business topped expectations as guests flocked to the parks during the holidays, according to the company, who also cited "increased guest spending." CEO Bob Iger said on the call, demand for parks is "extraordinary right now," but it wouldn't be smart to let more people in and dilute the guest experience or charge more for tickets.

Casino and hotel operators MGM and Wynn saw a similar trend. AT MGM:

Rooms revenues soared 46%

Average daily rates spiked 30%

And occupancy was at 91%

Meanwhile, at Wynn:

Vegas casino revenues were up 17%

Room revenues jumped 20%

Entertainment and retail revenues skyrocketed 36%

Average daily rates rose 12%

Occupancy hovered around 90%

— Robert Hum, Tanaya Macheel

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading:

Affirm — The buy now, pay later company slid 19% in extended trading as fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue missed analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv. CEO and founder Max Levchin also announced layoffs equal to 19% of the workforce effective immediately.

Mattel — Shares tumbled 12% after the company said shoppers bought fewer toys this holiday season and fourth-quarter sales fell 22% from the prior year.

Disney — Shares rose more than 5% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger also announced Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting and reorganization plan.

For further details and more big movers check out the full story here.

— Tanaya Macheel

Stock futures open flat

Stock futures were little changed to begin trading Wednesday evening.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 27 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures were just above the flat line at 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced slightly by 0.04%.

— Tanaya Macheel