Stock Futures Slip as Investors Await Key Inflation and Consumer Data: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures slipped Thursday night after the S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 56 points, or 0.17%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.16% and 0.27%, respectively.

Boeing shares dip

Boeing shares slipped nearly 3% in extended trading after the company temporarily halted delivery of its 787 Dreamliners over a fuselage issue.

The company won't be able to resume deliveries until it can show the FAA it has resolved the issue. However, production will continue and Boeing doesn't expect the issue to require additional work on the 787s.

— Gabrielle Fonrouge

During Thursday's session, the S&P 500 advanced 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108.82 points, or 0.33%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.72%.

Even so, the major averages are headed for a losing week. The S&P 500 is down 1.64% through Thursday, and is set for its worst week since Dec. 16. The Dow is down nearly 1.99% this week, and headed for its fourth straight losing week. The Nasdaq is 1.67% lower, and on pace for its second negative week in three.

Investors continue to worry about the pace of future interest rate hikes in the face of contradictory economic signals. While inflation remains persistently high, the U.S. consumer has continued to show strength.

"We're still looking down the barrel of a gun that has not come to grips with what the consumer may or may not have strength for for the rest of the year, and what earnings are going to do for the rest of the year. And I think the equity market is being overly optimistic," SoFi's Liz Young said Thursday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

On the economic front, investors are anticipating the January data on personal income and consumer spending will have further insight into the U.S. consumer; both figures are due out Friday before the bell.

Personal income is expected to have risen 1.2% last month, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. That's up from an increase of 0.2% the prior month. Consumer spending is forecasted to rise 1.4% in January, up from a decline of 0.2% the prior month.

Personal consumption expenditures report – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – is out Friday

Investors aren't the only ones keeping an eye out for the personal consumption expenditures price index. Central bank officials are also watching the report, as it's their favorite inflation metric.

The PCE, issued by the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers.

January's reading, which is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show a 4.4 % gain for core PCE on an annual basis and a 0.5% increase from the prior month, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

One of the reasons why the Federal Reserve prefers the PCE is because the index includes more comprehensive coverage of goods and services, compared to the popular consumer price index.

-Darla Mercado

Traders are also expecting new home sales data at 10 a.m. ET. Economists polled by the Dow Jones are anticipating new home sales to have risen 0.6% in January. That's a smaller increase from the 2.3% rise the prior month.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These three companies are making headlines in extended trading.

Carvana — Shares rose 1.7%. CEO Ernie Garcia, in a statement, said that over the next six months, the company will work to complete an estimated $1 billion in annual cost reduction. The online used car retailer reported a loss of $7.61 per share, greater than the forecasted loss of $2.28 per share, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. Carvana generated revenue of $2.84 billion, lower than the anticipated $3.1 billion.

Block — The mobile payment stock climbed 6.5% after Block reported better-than-expected revenue in its fourth-quarter results. The company posted revenue of $4.65 billion, beating Refinitiv consensus estimates for $4.61 billion. However, Block missed estimates, posting adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share compared to expectations for 30 cents per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery — Shares fell nearly 1% in extended trading after Warner Bros. Discovery posted disappointing results in its latest quarter. The media and entertainment conglomerate reported a loss of 86 cents per share on revenue of $11.01 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for a loss of 21 cents per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.

Read on for more after hours movers.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night after the S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 43 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.12% and 0.19%, respectively.

— Sarah Min